GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

GST Council Meeting LIVE: Relief Likely for Small Businesses to Boost Compliance

News18.com | October 6, 2017, 9:52 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The all-powerful Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will hold its 22nd meeting today and is likely to consider relaxing the return filing cycle for small and medium enterprises. Sources told Network18 that a quarterly return filing mechanism could replace the current system of three monthly and one annual filing.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 6, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

The last date for filing of final sales returns for July in GSTR-1 form is October 10, while the date for uploading of purchase returns in GSTR-2 is October 31. The final GSTR-3, matching GSTR-1 and 2, is to be filed by November 10. The Group of Ministers in its meeting on Wednesday has asked GSTN and Infosys, which manages the IT infrastructure, to brace up for handling the rush of last-minute filers.

Oct 6, 2017 9:49 am (IST)

This will be the 22nd meeting of the GST Council. The Group of Ministers, under Sushil Modi, set up to look into GSTN glitches are likely to brief the Council on the portal's functioning. With over 33 lakh businesses filing the final GSTR-1 return, the GoM has tasked GSTN to send reminder text messages to the remaining 20 lakh businesses that are yet to submit the tax forms.

Oct 6, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

Till August 28, more than 36 lakh businesses had filed first tax returns under the GST regime out of a total of 68.2 lakh taxpayers and tweaks to the filing mechanism for small businesses may help push up the compliance rate. The GST Council on Friday may also consider reopening the registration for composition scheme for the third time. The composition scheme is an alternative method of levy of tax designed for small taxpayers whose turnover is up to Rs 75 lakh; Rs 50 lakh in the case of eight north-eastern states and Himachal Pradesh. The objective behind it is to bring simplicity and reduce the compliance cost for small taxpayers.

Oct 6, 2017 9:23 am (IST)

A senior government official said that a change in the return filing cycle was likely. “A quarterly return filing could be implemented for small businesses," the official said. The official added that the cut-off of annual turnover which qualifies a company as small business will be decided by the GST Council on Friday. At present, all businesses have to file three monthly returns and one annual return.

Oct 6, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will hold its 22nd meeting today and is likely to consider relaxing the return filing cycle for small and medium enterprises. Implemented on July 1, GST replaced 17 central and state taxes to unite the country as one market but has been facing starting trouble. Among the challenges are the monthly filing of returns and the glitches in the GST Network portal.

  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    496/3
    146.0 overs
    		 320/10
    89.1 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 - 28 Sep, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    SL vs PAK
    419/10
    154.5 overs
    		 422/10
    162.3 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES