GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

GST, Economic Slowdown Hit Durga Puja Sponsorships: Organisers

Meanwhile, small retailers of garments said sales have been lower by at least 15-20 percent during this festive season, as GST resulted in higher cost of procurement.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2017, 8:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST, Economic Slowdown Hit Durga Puja Sponsorships: Organisers
A top view during the unveiling of a kilometer long street 'Alpona' (sacred art painting) to celebrate the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: The combined impact of the Goods and Services Tax and a general slowdown in the economy has hit sponsorships for Durga Puja this year, organisers said.

"This year, due to the slowdown in the economy there was pressure in getting sponsors and advertisers. Moreover, corporate sponsors are deducting 18 percent GST, resulting in a huge blow to our budgets," an official of the puja committee of Ballygunj Cultural Association, told PTI.

Prior to the roll-out of GST, puja sponsorships were out of the tax ambit (value-added tax), the official said.

Another official of Hindustan Park Durga Puja, Sutapa Das, said, "We do not know what is the reason but advertisers were not forthcoming this season. Perhaps GST and slowdown (economic) are to blame."

Jaygobind Indoria, a member of the Md. Ali Park Durga Puja committee said, there has been an impact on advertisement tariffs this year.

Close to 3,000 small and medium puja committees are organising Durga Pujas this year.

Meanwhile, small retailers of garments said sales have been lower by at least 15-20 percent during this festive season, as GST resulted in higher cost of procurement.

There is some lack of clarity about the new taxation system, too, they said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,636.45 +9.82 ( +0.03%)

Nifty 50

9,879.90 +7.30 ( +0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Avenue Supermar 1,116.05 +87.05 +8.46
Dewan Housing 556.40 +31.85 +6.07
HDFC Bank 1,792.30 -7.45 -0.41
Vedanta 318.25 +11.45 +3.73
HDFC 1,741.25 -13.80 -0.79
Company Price Change %Gain
Deep Industries 226.15 +13.10 +6.15
Avenue Supermar 1,116.80 +87.95 +8.55
Aurobindo Pharm 708.50 +5.95 +0.85
JSW Steel 242.30 +5.35 +2.26
Adani Ports 390.55 +2.50 +0.64
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 171.40 +6.60 +4.00
Vedanta 318.25 +11.45 +3.73
Indiabulls Hsg 1,242.70 +38.75 +3.22
Hindalco 234.60 +5.50 +2.40
Tata Steel 654.10 +14.35 +2.24
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 171.55 +7.10 +4.32
Tata Steel 654.15 +14.00 +2.19
Axis Bank 510.40 +9.10 +1.82
Lupin 1,005.15 +13.85 +1.40
Coal India 260.30 +3.35 +1.30
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 376.40 -14.95 -3.82
BPCL 469.25 -17.90 -3.67
HUL 1,217.35 -29.80 -2.39
Tata Power 79.95 -1.90 -2.32
Dr Reddys Labs 2,370.75 -46.50 -1.92
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,217.55 -28.80 -2.31
Dr Reddys Labs 2,366.75 -50.75 -2.10
Asian Paints 1,169.00 -27.25 -2.28
TCS 2,474.90 -33.30 -1.33
M&M 1,246.05 -13.30 -1.06

Video Wall

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES