1-min read

GST - Last Date to File GSTR Tomorrow, 60 Lakh Businesses Expected to file 1st ever GSTR for July 2017

Approximately, ₹42,000 Crores of taxes including SGST, CGST, IGST, and cess on luxury goods, had been received from 10 Lakh businesses till 21st August as per officials.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 24, 2017, 2:37 PM IST
File GSTR online by logging on to https://www.gst.gov.in/ or taking help from a GST practitioner.
The deadline for filing the first GST Return for the month of July 2017 was last week i.e. August 20th 2017; however, the GSTN portal crashed owing to the last minute rush and a few features were not working properly due to which the Government had extended the deadline to August 25th i.e. tomorrow. However, this time the officials are confident to handle the surged visitor’s traffic on GST Network.

Approximately, ₹42,000 Crores of taxes including SGST, CGST, IGST, and cess on luxury goods, had been received from 10 Lakh businesses till 21st August as per officials. As of yesterday i.e. August 23rd, Navin Kumar – Chariman GSTN stated that "About 48 Lakh taxpayers have saved the sales data on the portal. Of this, 20 Lakh have filed returns and paid taxes so far."

"The GSTR-3B process includes uploading of data, payment of taxes and preparation of cash ledger. Uploading of data takes some time. Since another 28 Lakh have already uploaded data, we expect them to pay taxes," added Kumar.

Once the taxes collected by the additional 10 Lakh businesses and the remaining 30 Lakh businesses are estimated, it is expected that previous collection will triple itself.

As per the previous deadline of August 20th, around 2.7 Lakh businesses had filed their returns on August 19th itself. Yet out of an estimated number of 72 Lakh assessees of the Pre-GST regime, only 50 Lakh have completed the migration to the GST Portal and 15 Lakh fresh registrations have happened.

It is expected that 60 Lakh businesses will be filing the 1st GSTR for the month of July 2017. The revised deadline - August 25th that is tomorrow is just here so the official data will be out soon and put an end to all the speculations with definite proof of how successful or unsuccessful this new tax regime has been in getting businesses to pay taxes.
Read full article
Next Story
