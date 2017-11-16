GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GST, Low Industrial Growth Drag Down Q2 Net by 1.5%: Report

At the same time, the study found that net sales growth slowed down to 7 percent after registering a growth of 10 percent in the same period year-ago.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2017, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST, Low Industrial Growth Drag Down Q2 Net by 1.5%: Report
Representative Image (REUTERS)
Mumbai: Lower industrial growth and adjustment to the GST regime have pulled down corporate profits by about 1.5 percent to Rs 1.03 trillion during the second quarter, against a healthy 13.2 percent rise in the year ago period, says a report.

"Net profit declined by 1.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,03,438 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,05,021 crore in same period year-ago when the bottomline had grown by 13.2 percent over the previous year," said a Care Ratings report citing results of 1,241 companies.

The overall performance has been driven by large companies that accounted for 71 percent of total net sales.

"They recorded negative growth in net profit of 7.4 percent in the second quarter as against a growth of about 10.9 percent a year ago," it said.

At the same time, the study found that net sales growth slowed down to 7 percent after registering a growth of
10 percent in the same period year-ago.

The agency noted that while overall performance is skewed due to banks, oil companies, IT and finance which were guided by other exogenous factors, after excluding these sectors, earnings still depict a downward trend as that of the aggregate sample in the reporting period.

Net profit excluding banks, IT, oil & refineries, and finance dropped 4.4 percent to Rs 45,945 crore in second
quarter and the report attributed this to the disruptions arising from the GST rollout in beginning of the quarter.

Profits of companies with sales higher than Rs 500 crore and the ones below Rs 100 crore posted year-on-year
decline during the quarter.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,106.82 +346.38 ( +1.06%)

Nifty 50

10,214.75 +96.70 ( +0.96%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 429.70 +6.90 +1.63
Infosys 988.40 +36.60 +3.85
SBI 333.40 +8.45 +2.60
HDFC 1,664.40 +13.50 +0.82
Reliance 903.85 +20.15 +2.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dixon Technolog 2,754.65 +69.60 +2.59
Rel Capital 428.60 +5.85 +1.38
Grasim 1,158.70 -21.65 -1.83
Graphite India 633.05 +22.85 +3.74
Infosys 988.60 +36.65 +3.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 988.40 +36.60 +3.85
Tata Power 84.80 +2.75 +3.35
Bajaj Finance 1,764.25 +50.45 +2.94
SBI 333.40 +8.45 +2.60
Aurobindo Pharm 713.20 +17.15 +2.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 988.60 +36.65 +3.85
SBI 333.45 +8.25 +2.54
Reliance 902.45 +20.05 +2.27
NTPC 176.70 +2.75 +1.58
TCS 2,746.60 +40.45 +1.49
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 397.20 -9.90 -2.43
Coal India 268.35 -4.00 -1.47
BPCL 499.35 -5.35 -1.06
UltraTechCement 4,273.10 -33.60 -0.78
Hero Motocorp 3,657.00 -14.80 -0.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 398.00 -9.25 -2.27
Coal India 268.95 -3.45 -1.27
BHEL 87.75 -0.50 -0.57
Hero Motocorp 3,649.00 -26.50 -0.72
Cipla 595.00 +1.40 +0.24
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES