GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

GST Rate Cut on Man-Made Yarns to Give Immediate Relief: AEPC

AEPC also demanded that the government look into the issue of embedded taxes on exports.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2017, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST Rate Cut on Man-Made Yarns to Give Immediate Relief: AEPC
This image is for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
New Delhi: The lowering of GST rates on man- made yarns and job works on zari items and accelerated refunds will provide immediate relief to apparel exporters, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said on Sunday.

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts as members, had on Friday last cut rates on 27 items.

These included lowering rates on man-made yarn to 12 per cent from 18 per cent as well as zari job work to 5 per cent from the 12 per cent earlier.

"The changes will give a great relief to the apparel industry for the immediate term as the sector has been facing severe liquidity crunch after the introduction of GST," AEPC Chairman Ashok Rajani said.

AEPC also demanded that the government look into the issue of embedded taxes on exports.

"Since the duty structure remains inverted with fabric at 5 per cent GST, we are hopeful that the embedded taxes arising out of this inverted structure will be refunded to exporters through appropriate mechanisms," Rajani said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,814.22 +222.19 ( +0.70%)

Nifty 50

9,979.70 +91.00 ( +0.92%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 271.95 +0.15 +0.06
Tata Steel 691.45 +30.45 +4.61
Axis Bank 503.35 +2.15 +0.43
HDFC 1,740.00 -11.70 -0.67
Reliance 837.05 +12.90 +1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Vent 265.10 +2.40 +0.91
Hindalco 250.70 +9.85 +4.09
JSW Steel 257.20 +8.20 +3.29
Prataap Snacks 1,277.70 +99.40 +8.44
Rel Capital 552.25 -10.80 -1.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 452.70 +21.80 +5.06
Tata Steel 691.45 +30.45 +4.61
Hindalco 250.90 +10.15 +4.22
Sun Pharma 530.20 +16.40 +3.19
Bajaj Finance 1,923.60 +57.40 +3.08
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 691.40 +31.20 +4.73
Sun Pharma 530.40 +16.40 +3.19
NTPC 175.45 +4.65 +2.72
SBI 256.65 +5.30 +2.11
Infosys 919.45 +16.35 +1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,703.95 -51.50 -1.37
Bharti Infratel 399.95 -4.70 -1.16
HDFC 1,740.00 -11.70 -0.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,375.85 -13.30 -0.56
IndusInd Bank 1,682.50 -6.30 -0.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,703.70 -53.50 -1.42
Tata Motors (D) 239.45 -1.65 -0.68
HDFC 1,745.80 -6.60 -0.38
Dr Reddys Labs 2,377.85 -9.55 -0.40
HDFC Bank 1,799.30 -0.15 -0.01
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Chef, Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Chef, Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES