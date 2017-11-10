GST Rate Cut on Over 200 Items: Here’s a List of What Got Cheaper

The GST council on Friday changed tax rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches. As many as 178 items of daily use were shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 per cent to 18 per cent, while a uniform 5 per cent tax was prescribed for all restaurants, both air-conditioned and non-AC.Wire, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, sockets, fuses, relays, electrical connectorsElectrical boards, panels, consoles, cabinets etc for electric control or distributionParticle/fibre boards and ply wood. Article of wood, wooden frame, paving blockFurniture, mattress, bedding and similar furnishingTrunk, suitcase, vanity cases, brief cases, travelling bags and other hand bags, casesDetergents, washing and cleaning preparationsLiquid or cream for washing the skinShampoos; Hair cream, Hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic) and similar other goods; henna powder or paste, not mixed with any other ingredient;Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, room deodorisersPerfumes and toilet watersBeauty or make-up preparationsFans, pumps, compressorsLamp and light fittingPrimary cell and primary batteriesSanitary ware and parts thereof of all kindArticles of plastic, floor covering, baths, shower, sinks, washbasins, seats, sanitary ware of plasticSlabs of marbles and graniteGoods of marble and granite such as tilesCeramic tiles of all kindsMiscellaneous articles such as vacuum flasks, lighters,Wrist watches, clocks, watch movement, watch cases, straps, partsArticle of apparel & clothing accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur and other articles such as saddlery and harness for any animalArticles of cutlery, stoves, cookers and similar non electric domestic appliancesRazor and razor bladesMulti-functional printers, cartridgesOffice or desk equipmentDoor, windows and frames of aluminium.Articles of plaster such as board, sheet,Articles of cement or concrete or stone and artificial stone,Articles of asphalt or slate,Articles of micaCeramic flooring blocks, pipes, conduit, pipe fittingWall paper and wall coveringGlass of all kinds and articles thereof such as mirror, safety glass, sheets, glasswareElectrical, electronic weighing machineryFire extinguishers and fire extinguishing chargeFork lifts, lifting and handling equipment,Bull dozers, excavators, loaders, road rollers,Earth moving and levelling machinery,Escalators,Cooling towers, pressure vessels, reactorsCrankshaft for sewing machine, tailor’s dummies, bearing housings, gears and gearing; ball or roller screws; gasketsElectrical apparatus for radio and television broadcastingSound recording or reproducing apparatusSignalling, safety or traffic control equipment for transportsPhysical exercise equipment, festival and carnival equipment, swings, shooting galleries, roundabouts, gymnastic and athletic equipmentAll musical instruments and their partsArtificial flowers, foliage and artificial fruitsExplosive, anti-knocking preparation, fireworksCocoa butter, fat, oil powder,Extract, essence ad concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparationsChocolates, Chewing gum / bubble gumMalt extract and food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extractWaffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolateRubber tubes and miscellaneous articles of rubberGoggles, binoculars, telescope,Cinematographic cameras and projectors, image projector,Microscope, specified laboratory equipment, specified scientific equipment such as for meteorology, hydrology, oceanography, geologySolvent, thinners, hydraulic fluids, anti-freezing preparationWet grinders consisting of stone as grinderTanks and other armoured fighting vehiclesCondensed milkRefined sugar and sugar cubesPastaCurry paste, mayonnaise and salad dressings, mixed condiments and mixed seasoningDiabetic foodMedicinal grade oxygenPrinting inkHand bags and shopping bags of jute and cottonHats (knitted or crocheted)Parts of specified agricultural, horticultural, forestry, harvesting or threshing machinerySpecified parts of sewing machineSpectacles framesFurniture wholly made of bamboo or caneItems on which GST was cut from 18% to 5%Puffed rice chikki, peanut chikki, sesame chikki, revdi, tilrevdi, khaza, kazuali, groundnut sweets gatta, kuliyaFlour of potatoes put up in unit container bearing a brand nameChutney powderFly ashSulphur recovered in refining of crudeFly ash aggregate with 90% or more fly ash contentDesiccated coconutNarrow woven fabric including cotton newar [with no refund of unutilised input tax credit]Idli, dosa batterFinished leather, chamois and composition leatherCoir cordage and ropes, jute twine, coir productsFishing net and fishing hooksWorn clothingFly ash brickGuar mealHop cone (other than grounded, powdered or in pellet form)Certain dried vegetables such as sweet potatoes, maniacUnworked coconut shellFish frozen or dried (not put up in unit container bearing a brand name)Khandsari sugarGST rates on aircraft engines from 28%/18% to 5%, aircraft tyres from 28% to 5% and aircraft seats from 28% to 5%.GST rate on bangles of lac/shellac from 3% GST rate to Nil.