GST Rates on 30 Items Reduced, Deadline to File GSTR Extended

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that GST rate on about 30 items like roasted gram, idli/dosa batter, oilcakes, raincoats, rubber bands has been reduced.Jaitley spoke after a meeting of the GST Council in Hyderabad. He said overall Goods and Sevices Tax (GST) collection was robust with over 70 per cent of eligible taxpayers filing returns of about Rs 95,000 cr.“5 per cent GST will have to be paid by firms having registered trademark on May 15, 2017 for commodities,” he added.The Finance Minister also said that Khadi sold through KVIC stores to be exempted from GST; no additional burden on small cars will be levied by way of additional cess.The deadline to file GSTR 1 for July was also extended from to October 10, earlier the deadline was September 10.The GST Council also exempted artisans and folk artists with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh from registration under the GST.(with PTI inputs)