GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GST will Further Boost India's Ranking in 'Ease of Doing Business': Bankers

"Going forward, GST's incorporation in next year's assessment will provide another significant leap in doing- business rankings for India," Yes Bank managing director Rana Kapoor said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2017, 8:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST will Further Boost India's Ranking in 'Ease of Doing Business': Bankers
Representative image.(Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: With the improvement in India's ranking in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' report to 100th position, bankers and experts today expressed hope that implementation of the GST will strengthen the country's position in the future.

"Going forward, GST's incorporation in next year's assessment will provide another significant leap in doing- business rankings for India," Yes Bank managing director Rana Kapoor said in a statement.

It is to be noted that the latest Ease of Doing Business report by the World Bank released on Tuesday did not take into consideration the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, 2017.

Passage of the GST Bill was clearly a watershed moment for the economy but even otherwise there has been a sustained effort to simplify licencing and tax structures, thereby making India a much more investment friendly place to do business, said Axis Bank managing director Shukla Dharma.

According to KPMG, the next paradigm shift to top 50 is still a long way ahead and will require India to maintain a strong momentum.

The GST reform that did not get considered this year will drive India's improvement in next year's assessment, but there is a need to continue to work on other areas including starting a businesses, trading across borders as well as land reforms, KPMG partner Nilaya Verma said.

The change in ranking reflects the outcome of a significant effort by central, state and city administrations, another consultancy firm PwC said.

The improved investment climate will give an impetus to several economic corridors that are ready for investors, it added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,424.69 +211.56 ( +0.64%)

Nifty 50

10,396.35 +61.05 ( +0.59%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 515.50 +18.30 +3.68
Interglobe Avi 1,280.10 +32.25 +2.58
Axis Bank 528.00 +4.85 +0.93
Syndicate Bank 90.40 +7.90 +9.58
PNB 202.95 +5.80 +2.94
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
OCL India 1,494.00 +56.00 +3.89
SpiceJet 150.70 +6.85 +4.76
Heritage Foods 815.45 +32.85 +4.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 514.45 +17.25 +3.47
SBI 310.80 +5.00 +1.64
Tech Mahindra 488.95 +6.90 +1.43
Axis Bank 528.45 +5.30 +1.01
ICICI Bank 303.65 +3.55 +1.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 515.00 +17.35 +3.49
SBI 310.50 +4.70 +1.54
ICICI Bank 303.65 +3.70 +1.23
Axis Bank 527.55 +4.50 +0.86
Larsen 1,234.65 +14.05 +1.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,400.40 -27.75 -1.14
TCS 2,610.00 -14.00 -0.53
Indiabulls Hsg 1,237.35 -6.70 -0.54
HCL Tech 852.75 -3.05 -0.36
Zee Entertain 540.85 -1.05 -0.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,402.95 -28.45 -1.17
TCS 2,612.00 -4.30 -0.16
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES