GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Issues that PM's Economic Council may Discuss in Its First Meeting Today

The mandate of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council is to analyse issues related to the state of economy and advise the PM accordingly.

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2017, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Issues that PM's Economic Council may Discuss in Its First Meeting Today
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, amid a sense of urgency about the state of the economy. The mandate of the council is to analyze all critical issues, economic or otherwise, and advise the PM accordingly.

Here are the issues that are likely to be on the agenda:

State of the Economy: This may be the overarching theme around which all other issues are framed. Growth has slowed to a 3-year low, employment creation is anemic and export growth is faltering. Further, demonetization and GST affected the economic momentum, as detailed in a World Bank report. The council will have to come up with ideas on how to kick start the economy.

Banking Sector: The crisis in the banking sector continues and unless this is solved it will act as a drag on the economy. The total pile of Non Performing Assets increased to a record high of Rs. 9.5 lakh crore, a Reuters report said. The government has already set in motion a process to recover as much of these bad loans as possible. However, the resolution of bad loans will have to be fast tracked in order for banks to start lending again. This will ensure that firms can access capital for investments.

Exports: Export growth has stalled. This is also because of weak global demand, but increasing exports is also important for the success of the PM’s Make in India programme. Exports will also give a fillip to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which in turn will boost employment. The government last week relaxed some GST norms for exporters, with an eye to providing some relief. Growing exports will also help shrink the Current Account Deficit (CAD), one of the key indicators of fiscal health.

Employment: Not only has employment growth stalled, but on a net basis, jobs are being shed. The IT segment, construction and other sectors are reporting job losses. Agricultural incomes have declined and there are reports of distress coming in from different parts of the country, which affect rural jobs. Employment generation was a key promise of Prime Minister Modi, and it will have to be dealt with on an urgent basis.

Fiscal health: Finally, the committee will also gauge the fiscal health. Most commentators are calling for a fiscal stimulus in order to boost the economy. However, this means that some of the budget numbers that the government laid out may have to be relaxed. An increase in government spending will increase the Fiscal Deficit, which the government is loath to do. The EAC will have to analyze the numbers and give the government policy options.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,867.55 -56.86 ( -0.18%)

Nifty 50

9,993.75 -23.20 ( -0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 844.70 +1.50 +0.18
Coal India 283.80 -1.85 -0.65
Maruti Suzuki 7,820.00 -73.70 -0.93
HPCL 453.00 +16.45 +3.77
Dewan Housing 531.25 -20.30 -3.68
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PI Industries 746.80 +0.10 +0.01
Cochin Shipyard 562.00 -10.40 -1.82
Adani Ports 397.50 +1.05 +0.26
Larsen 1,134.00 -8.80 -0.77
Avenue Supermar 1,213.60 +27.70 +2.34
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 399.40 +14.80 +3.85
HPCL 451.70 +15.15 +3.47
Bharti Infratel 409.10 +9.25 +2.31
BPCL 491.00 +8.70 +1.80
TCS 2,504.40 +45.15 +1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 399.60 +15.55 +4.05
TCS 2,502.15 +42.60 +1.73
M&M 1,323.45 +20.65 +1.59
Wipro 288.95 +2.40 +0.84
HUL 1,212.05 +3.90 +0.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
YES BANK 364.65 -8.25 -2.21
Vedanta 314.35 -6.65 -2.07
SBI 251.65 -5.30 -2.06
Indiabulls Hsg 1,257.40 -24.50 -1.91
Zee Entertain 513.40 -9.50 -1.82
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 251.50 -5.15 -2.01
BHEL 85.00 -1.65 -1.90
Tata Steel 679.00 -11.65 -1.69
Tata Motors 417.20 -6.60 -1.56
Lupin 1,044.55 -16.05 -1.51
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES