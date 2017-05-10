X
Hero MotoCorp's Standalone Q4 Net Profit Down 14 Percent
According to Hero MotoCorp, its net profit during the quarter under review decreased to Rs 717.75 crore from Rs 833.29 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16. File photo)
Mumbai: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a decline of 13.86 percent in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17.
According to the company, its net profit during the quarter under review decreased to Rs 717.75 crore from Rs 833.29 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16.
The total income of the company fell by 7.55 percent to Rs 7,606.31 crore from Rs 8,227.93 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.
Further, Hero MotoCorp reported a drop of 5.8 percent in its sales during Q4 to 16,21,805 units from 17,21,240 units.
First Published: May 10, 2017, 9:12 PM IST
