Hero MotoCorp's Standalone Q4 Net Profit Down 14 Percent

IANS

Updated: May 10, 2017, 9:22 PM IST
According to Hero MotoCorp, its net profit during the quarter under review decreased to Rs 717.75 crore from Rs 833.29 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16. File photo)

Mumbai: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a decline of 13.86 percent in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17.

According to the company, its net profit during the quarter under review decreased to Rs 717.75 crore from Rs 833.29 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16.

The total income of the company fell by 7.55 percent to Rs 7,606.31 crore from Rs 8,227.93 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

Further, Hero MotoCorp reported a drop of 5.8 percent in its sales during Q4 to 16,21,805 units from 17,21,240 units.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 9:12 PM IST
