High Court Okays Merger of 2 Subsidiaries with PVR Ltd: BSE, NSE Told
File photo of Lobby of PVR Cinemas
New Delhi: PVR Ltd has informed Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India that the Delhi High Court has approved merger of two of its subsidiary companies with it, effective from April 1, 2015.
Justice Siddharth Mridul approved the scheme of amalgamation under which PVR Leisure Ltd -- which owns and operates in-mall entertainment, gaming and food joints -- and Lettuce Entertain You Ltd -- engaged in the business of operating and maintaining restaurants, food and beverage items -- would merge with PVR Ltd, their parent company.
In its order approving the merger, the high court has said that all the property, rights and powers of the two transferor companies -- PVR Leisure and Lettuce -- shall be transferred to PVR Ltd, the transferee company.
The court also said that under the scheme "the entire paid-up equity and non-cumulative convertible preference share capital of petitioner company No.2 (PVR Leisure) is held by the transferee company directly, and the entire paid-up equity share capital of petitioner company No.1 (Lettuce) is held by transferee company through its wholly owned subsidiary PVR Leisure".
"Therefore, upon this scheme being effective, the entire issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of petitioner company 1 and 2 respectively shall, ipso facto, without any further application, act or deed stand cancelled on the effective date and no shares of transferee company will be issued or allotted with respect to the equity and preference shares held by transferee company in petitioner company 2 and to petitioner company 2 with respect to the equity shares held by PVR Leisure in Lettuce in consideration for amalgamation," it said.
From Our Network
- Samajwadi Party feud: I am still the national party president, asserts Mulayam Singh Yadav- FirstPost
- Lack of sense of history doesn't allow people to discuss Balochistan: Tarek Fatah tells Firstpost- FirstPost
- Massive ice block poised to break off from Antarctica, to lift global oceans by 10 cm- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- huge winPBL 2017: Delhi Acers Thump PV Sindhu's Chennai Smashers 5-2
- Masand's VerdictPassengers Movie Review: A Watchable Sci-Fi Romance
- New Mustang in townFord Mustang Has Got a New Owner: Rajnikanth's Son in Law Dhanush
- Raining SequelsBaahubali 2, Fukrey 2, Judwa 2: Most Awaited Bollywood Sequels of 2017
- trolledVirender Sehwag's Troll Falls Flat on the Face