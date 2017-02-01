High Hopes From Budget on Reviving Sagging Economy
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley appeared set to present India's national budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid hopes that the proposals will help revive a slowing economy, hit further by demonetisation of high value currency.
Individual tax payers are hoping for both a hike in the exemption limit and deductions under Section 80CC of the Income Tax Act, while the industry has sought a further rationalisation of corporate tax, excise and customs duty.
Ahead of the presentation, the markets were on a choppy wicket. The sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE opened a tad higher at 27669.08 points, against the previous close at 27655.96 points. It then slipped into the negative territory, recoveres and again slipped.
At 10: 30 am, the index was quoting at 27,633.39 points, with a loss of 22.57 points or 0.08 per cent. At the National Stock Exchange, the broader Nifty was ruling at 8,550.90 points, with a loss of 10.40 points, or 0.12 per cent.
