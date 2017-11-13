GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Higher Food Prices Accelerate Retail Inflation in October

According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, October's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.58 percent from 3.28 percent reported for September.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2017, 5:56 PM IST
Higher Food Prices Accelerate Retail Inflation in October
An employee collects wheat from a sack inside a grocery store at a residential area in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: A rise in food prices pushed country's annual retail inflation rate higher in October, official data showed on Monday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the CPI inflation last month was lower than 4.20 percent recorded in October 2016.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the CPI inflation last month was lower than 4.20 percent recorded in October 2016.

The overall food prices, as gauged by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 1.90 percent during the month under review from 1.25 percent in September 2017.
