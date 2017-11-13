Higher Food Prices Accelerate Retail Inflation in October
According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, October's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.58 percent from 3.28 percent reported for September.
An employee collects wheat from a sack inside a grocery store at a residential area in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: A rise in food prices pushed country's annual retail inflation rate higher in October, official data showed on Monday.
According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, October's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.58 percent from 3.28 percent reported for September.
However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the CPI inflation last month was lower than 4.20 percent recorded in October 2016.
The overall food prices, as gauged by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 1.90 percent during the month under review from 1.25 percent in September 2017.
According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, October's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.58 percent from 3.28 percent reported for September.
However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the CPI inflation last month was lower than 4.20 percent recorded in October 2016.
The overall food prices, as gauged by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 1.90 percent during the month under review from 1.25 percent in September 2017.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|331.05
|-2.50
|-0.75
|Axis Bank
|537.35
|-7.45
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,240.55
|-24.40
|-1.93
|HDFC
|1,670.30
|-39.20
|-2.29
|Just Dial
|534.15
|+34.85
|+6.98
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,758.95
|+50.20
|+1.85
|M&M
|1,411.20
|+18.25
|+1.31
|Sun Pharma
|532.55
|+4.70
|+0.89
|HPCL
|420.10
|+3.25
|+0.78
|UPL
|739.65
|+4.55
|+0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,758.90
|+55.60
|+2.06
|M&M
|1,411.05
|+17.65
|+1.27
|Sun Pharma
|532.50
|+5.20
|+0.99
|Kotak Mahindra
|994.95
|+2.40
|+0.24
|NTPC
|176.95
|+0.30
|+0.17
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|413.35
|-18.70
|-4.33
|Aurobindo Pharm
|710.20
|-29.90
|-4.04
|ONGC
|184.20
|-6.90
|-3.61
|Coal India
|274.95
|-9.40
|-3.31
|Vedanta
|314.70
|-9.15
|-2.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|414.05
|-17.75
|-4.11
|ONGC
|184.30
|-6.50
|-3.41
|Coal India
|276.10
|-8.55
|-3.00
|BHEL
|89.55
|-2.75
|-2.98
|HDFC
|1,671.10
|-36.65
|-2.15
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bachchans Kick Off The Big Fat Indian Wedding Season With Great Panache
- Salman Khan Shares First Look of Race 3, Wraps Up Tiger Zinda Hai
- Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor Steal The Show At GQ Fashion Nights 2017
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know