How Many Credit Cards You Should Own?

Credit Cards, well millenials prefer to keep as many as they can get their hand onto whereas few prefer a single one and in some cases none at all. Owing to digitisation, some of us consider to own multiple credit cards which is now not just a status symbol but a need too. It is a very common sight, however, what you don't realise is that having multiple credit cards could have a negative impact on your credit score.Every credit card company wants to maximise its sales and in order to do that they offer various incentives, reward points, discounts at various outlets etc and the customer gets lured in due to these lucrative offers, and when you sign up for one, the next week you find another such credit card company offering even better offers, and this drill continues and you end up having multiple credit cards.Everyone is super busy these days with work, personal life, leisure, etc. now in such a hectic schedule managing the payment cycles of each of your multiple credit cards becomes too much of a hassle as well as time consuming. Around 35% of your payment history credit score is dependent upon your credit card and in case you miss the payment even once, it'll have an adverse impact on your credit report which will cause your problems when you will go to the bank to get a loan or additional credit.Availing so much of debt from banks in the form of multiple credit cards can also deter the banks from giving you additional credit or subsequent loan because banks prefer customers who have a lower debt than one who is over burdened by excessive debt.A person who gets multiple credit card from the bank in a short period of time seems desperate and is usually avoided by banks on the ground of being a risky customer.Closing a credit card is not the solution rather it decreases the credit available to you. So what you must do is instead of closing down the credit cards, minimize the credit usage. Credit usage substantially affects your credit score and thus despite having multiple credit card if you minimize your credit usage, then your credit score will not be adversely affected.Inactive accounts are reflected separately in your credit score and thus if you have inactive credit crads lying around, instead of closing them down, you should just repay it on time so as to prevent it from having an adverse impact on your credit score.Banks while granting loans look for applicants that have good stability and reliabilitySo in the long run its better to strike a balance of secured loans like home loans and unsecured credit like credit card, instead of investing all in the credit cards.Also keep checking on your credit score from time to time and as soon as you find any discrepancy get it rectified or improve your credit behavior.