How the H-1B Visa Crackdown Will Affect India's Software Talent

A legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives which among other things calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to $130,000, making it difficult for firms to use the programme to replace American employees with foreign workers, including from India.

Here’s how the legislation affects Indian software industries and tech giants in the US:

— $1 billion: Contribution of Indians with H-1B and L-1 visas to the US economy

— 4.1 lakh: Jobs the Indian IT industry contributes to the United States

— $22.5 billion: Contribution of Indian IT companies as taxes to US coffers between 2011-15

— $6.6 billion: Cumulative contribution to social security coffers between 2011-15

— 11 of the top 20 tech firms in India are headquartered in the US

— 1,20,000+: American lives touched through CSIR efforts of Indian tech firms

— 445,000: Shortage of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) manpower in US by 2022

H-1B visa applications in 2016 by Indian and US firms:

Indian Companies

Infosys 33,289

TCS 16,553

Wipro 12,201

HCL America 6,110

Tech Mahindra (US) 6,041

American Firms

IBM 13,600

Microsoft 4,575

Google 4,048

Amazon 3,394

Intel 1,694

India’s Brightest Exports to Silicon Valley

Satya Nadella | CEO, Microsoft

Alma mater: Manipal Institute of Technology

Sundar Pichai | CEO, Google

Alma mater: IIT-Kharagpur

Vinod Khosla | Co-founder of Sun Microsystems

Alma mater: IIT-Delhi

Shantanu Narayen | President and CEO of Adobe

Alma mater: Osmania University

Sabeer Bhatia | Founder, Hotmail

Alma mater: Birla Institute of Technology and Science

Padmasree Warrior | Former CTO of Cisco Systems & Motorola, Inc.

Alma mater: IIT-Delhi

