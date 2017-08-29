GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

I-T Dept Imposes Rs 7.9K Crore Penalty on Vodafone For Tax Dues

Vodafone had in 2007 acquired 67 per cent stake in the mobile-phone business owned by Hutchison Whampoa, now part of CK Hutchison.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2017, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I-T Dept Imposes Rs 7.9K Crore Penalty on Vodafone For Tax Dues
Vodafone Representative Image. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has imposed Rs 7,900 crore penalty on the tax demand of the same amount on a unit of billionaire Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd over its decade old sale of mobile phone business in India to Vodafone Group Plc.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company said its unit Hutchison Telecommunications International Ltd had late last year received a tax demand notice of Rs 7,900 crore and on August 9 received a penalty order of a similar amount.

The CK Hutchison unit continues to dispute the validity of those taxes, it said.

Hutchison Telecom, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, had received a draft assessment order from the Indian Tax Authorities dated November 24, 2016 on "the alleged gains" made in the 2007 deal with Vodafone.

The tax department on January 25 this year issued the final assessment seeking Rs 7,900 crore in taxes on capital gains made in the Rs 16,430 crore deal.

Now, the tax department has by an order dated July 3 imposed "a penalty of approximately Rs 7,900 crore".

The company said "taxes cannot be validly imposed" as the tax demand order was passed on "the basis of retrospective legislation seeking to overturn the judgement of the Supreme Court of India in January 2012, which ruled that the Acquisition was not taxable in India, are in violation of the principles of international law."

"Accordingly, the company continues to believe that the tax orders would not have any effect on the company's financial condition or the results of its operations for any period," it said.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,386.95 -363.87 ( -1.15%)

Nifty 50

9,792.80 -120.00 ( -1.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 529.60 +18.60 +3.64
Infosys 928.05 -12.95 -1.38
Reliance Infra 504.60 +20.80 +4.30
Reliance 1,534.15 -32.40 -2.07
HDFC 1,727.45 -39.00 -2.21
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 530.00 +19.35 +3.79
Dr Lal PathLab 786.00 -16.70 -2.08
Reliance Infra 505.00 +21.70 +4.49
Infosys 928.85 -12.30 -1.31
L&T Finance 190.55 +2.80 +1.49
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 519.05 +1.15 +0.22
M&M 1,375.15 +2.10 +0.15
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 989.70 +0.10 +0.01
Wipro 290.65 -0.25 -0.09
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 168.50 -4.80 -2.77
Hindalco 227.90 -5.65 -2.42
Tata Power 77.00 -1.85 -2.35
Bank of Baroda 141.10 -3.15 -2.18
HDFC 1,727.55 -38.90 -2.20
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 168.50 -4.85 -2.80
HDFC 1,727.90 -38.85 -2.20
Sun Pharma 482.50 -10.25 -2.08
Tata Motors (D) 221.00 -4.65 -2.06
Reliance 1,533.50 -32.30 -2.06

Video Wall

Watch: Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit Reveals Torture in Custody

Watch: Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit Reveals Torture in Custody

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.