ICICI Lombard Shares Fall on Trading Debut After $871 Million IPO

As of 10:01 am, ICICI Lombard shares were trading at 643.50 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, 2.7 percent lower than the IPO issue price of 661 rupees.

Reuters

Updated:September 27, 2017, 10:15 AM IST
ICICI Lombard Shares Fall on Trading Debut After $871 Million IPO
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Mumbai: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd, India's top private sector non-life insurer, fell as much as 3.4 percent in its market debut on Wednesday, after its initial public offering last week raised $871 million.

The initial share sale offer of ICICI Lombard was oversubscribed 3 times during September 15-19.

The insurer had fixed the price band at Rs 651-661 per share for the Rs 5,700-crore IPO.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-promoted Fairfax Financial Holdings.

For the ICICI Bank group, this was the second public offer this fiscal. Its life insurance arm ICICI Prudential had raised Rs 6,000 crore through an IPO earlier.

CLSA India Private, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities were the book running lead managers of the IPO.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,367.34 -232.42 ( -0.74%)

Nifty 50

9,800.90 -70.60 ( -0.72%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard G 677.85 +16.85 +2.55
Divis Labs 892.40 -67.75 -7.06
Reliance 806.50 -13.60 -1.66
Avenue Supermar 1,117.45 +1.40 +0.13
HDFC 1,739.00 -2.25 -0.13
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard G 677.25 +16.25 +2.46
Kajaria Ceramic 715.25 -3.00 -0.42
TCS 2,493.00 +18.10 +0.73
Vedanta 312.50 -5.70 -1.79
Divis Labs 892.80 -68.90 -7.16
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 455.55 +8.20 +1.83
Ambuja Cements 265.85 +4.55 +1.74
Bharti Infratel 382.15 +5.75 +1.53
IOC 404.25 +4.60 +1.15
TCS 2,493.15 +18.50 +0.75
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,493.00 +18.10 +0.73
ITC 263.75 +1.65 +0.63
BHEL 127.75 +0.20 +0.16
Hero Motocorp 3,790.00 +4.15 +0.11
M&M 1,247.45 +1.40 +0.11
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 378.00 -12.55 -3.21
Sun Pharma 494.25 -13.35 -2.63
ICICI Bank 276.75 -6.00 -2.12
Vedanta 312.10 -6.15 -1.93
HUL 1,196.90 -20.45 -1.68
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 378.65 -11.90 -3.05
Sun Pharma 494.25 -13.20 -2.60
ICICI Bank 276.70 -6.00 -2.12
HUL 1,196.70 -20.85 -1.71
Reliance 806.40 -12.80 -1.56

