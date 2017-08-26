GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IISCO Steel Plant to Aid SAIL's Long Products Market Share Rise up to 10%

The IISCO Steel Plant is in the phase of reinventing its processes and deliver world class products to the market.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2017, 8:47 PM IST
(Representative image/Reuters)
Burnpur (West Bengal): The Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) on Saturday said the new and modern facility of IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) would facilitate the steel maker to increase its market share in long products to 10 percent from the existing seven per cent.

"ISP's new and modern plant will facilitate SAIL to take its market share in Long Products to 10 percent from the existing 7 percent," the steel maker said in a statement.

The steel maker is in the phase of reinventing its processes and deliver world class products to the market; while it nears the completion of the company's modernisation programme.

"The plant has huge potential to capture newer market segments with its enriched products from the new mills. Disruptive improvement is the order of the day where we have to become world class in all spheres of production performance and marketing to customers," said the company's Chairman P.K Singh who visited ISP on Saturday.

After modernisation, ISP boasts of a modern wire rod mill (WRM), universal section mill (USM) and bar mill capable of producing high quality products, it added.
