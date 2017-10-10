GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

IMF Lowers India's Growth Forecast Over Demonetisation, GST

India is likely to regain the tag of the fastest growth emerging economies of the world in 2018, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2017, 8:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IMF Lowers India's Growth Forecast Over Demonetisation, GST
The IMF also lowered India's growth for 2018 to 7.4%, 0.3 percentage points less than its previous two projections. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered India’s growth projection to 6.7 % in 2017, 0.5 percentage points less than its previous two forecasts in April and July, attributing it to demonetisation and introduction of GST.

The IMF also lowered the country’s growth for 2018 to 7.4%, 0.3 percentage points less than its previous two projections in July and April. India’s growth rate in 2016 was 7.1 %, which saw an upward revision of 0.3 percentage points from its April report.

“In India, growth momentum slowed, reflecting the lingering impact of the authorities’ currency exchange initiative as well as uncertainty related to the midyear introduction of the country-wide Goods and Services Tax,” the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

“Strong government spending and data revisions in India led to an upward revision of 2016 growth to 7.1% [6.8% in April], with upward revisions of about 0.2 percentage point, on average, for 2014 and 2015,” it said.

The latest report, released ahead of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank here this week, puts China slightly ahead of India in terms of growth rate for 2017.

China is projected to grow at 6.8% in 2017, which is 0.1 percentage more than its two previous projections in April and July. However, India is likely to regain the tag of the fastest growth emerging economies of the world in 2018, with China projected to grow at 6.5% in 2018, it said.

The GST, which promises the unification of India’s vast domestic market, was among several key structural reforms under implementation that were expected to help push growth above 8% in the medium term, the report said.

“In India, simplifying and easing labour market regulations and land acquisition procedures are long-standing requirements for improving the business climate,” the report said.

Between 1999 and 2008, India on an average grew at a rate of 6.9%, the IMF said, adding that for the next three years its growth rates were 8.5% in 2009, 10.3% in 2010 and 6.6% in 2011. In 2012, 2013 and 2014, it grew at a rate of 5.5%, 6.4% and 7.5% respectively. In 2015, India clocked a growth rate of 8 percentage points.

For the year 2022, the IMF has projected a growth rate of 8.2%, against its growth projection of 6.7% in 2017 and 7.4% in 2018.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,924.41 +77.52 ( +0.24%)

Nifty 50

10,016.95 +28.20 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 843.20 +12.55 +1.51
ICICI Bank 269.80 -1.95 -0.72
Avenue Supermar 1,184.65 +67.90 +6.08
Cochin Shipyard 572.25 +56.15 +10.88
HDFC 1,744.75 -4.95 -0.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Strides Shasun 884.50 +36.00 +4.24
Delta Corp 232.70 +13.50 +6.16
Avenue Supermar 1,185.90 +67.90 +6.07
GNFC 415.45 +26.05 +6.69
Tata Steel 690.65 -6.50 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 819.60 +26.75 +3.37
Lupin 1,062.00 +22.05 +2.12
Power Grid Corp 204.75 +3.80 +1.89
Axis Bank 514.55 +8.60 +1.70
Coal India 285.65 +4.30 +1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 1,060.50 +20.70 +1.99
Axis Bank 513.95 +8.80 +1.74
Reliance 843.40 +12.65 +1.52
Coal India 285.50 +4.05 +1.44
Infosys 935.60 +11.95 +1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 31,545.15 -329.00 -1.03
Ambuja Cements 277.65 -2.60 -0.93
Vedanta 321.00 -3.00 -0.93
Tata Steel 690.80 -6.45 -0.93
HUL 1,209.20 -11.05 -0.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,210.00 -10.15 -0.83
ICICI Bank 269.25 -2.60 -0.96
Tata Steel 690.65 -6.50 -0.93
ITC 265.80 -2.20 -0.82
Sun Pharma 527.30 -2.65 -0.50
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Delhi Metro Price Hike: All You Need To Know

Delhi Metro Price Hike: All You Need To Know

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES