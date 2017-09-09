GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

India, China to Set up Working Groups to Promote Exports

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday said in a tweet that India is concerned about growing trade deficit with China and has agreed to set up industry specific working groups to promote more exports from the country.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2017, 6:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India, China to Set up Working Groups to Promote Exports
National flags of India (left) and China. (Image for representation only)
New Delhi: India and China have agreed to set up industry specific working groups for increasing exports with a view to bridge trade deficit with Beijing, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday said.

"Concerned about growing trade deficit with China, we agreed to set up industry specific working groups, to promote more exports from India," Prabhu said in a tweet.

He is in the Philippines capital Manila to attend the fifth East Asia Summit (EAS) Economic Ministers' Meeting. The minister would also participate in the trade ministers' meeting of 16 RCEP member countries tomorrow.

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a mega trade pact among 16 countries which aims to cover goods, services, investments, economic and technical cooperation, competition and intellectual property rights.

At the sidelines of EAS meet, the minister met his Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan to discuss ways to promote bilateral trade between the countries. Both the ministers agreed to attend the Joint Economic Group Meeting.

The department of commerce in a series of tweets said Prabhu invited Chinese businesses and industry to invest in India and offer facilitation of investments in special economic zones.

"Both ministers agreed to set up product/sector specific joint working group (JWG) to promote exports and bilateral trade," the department added.

Prabhu, who recently took charge of the ministry, also met Japanese minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko, Korean trade minister Hyun Chong KIM and Australian minister for trade, tourism, investment Steven Ciobo.

India's trade deficit with China narrowed marginally to USD 51.08 billion in 2016-17 from USD 52.69 billion in 2015-16.

India wants greater market access in China for its goods and services like IT and pharma products. The country has also insisted upon China to increase investments.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,687.52 +24.78 ( +0.08%)

Nifty 50

9,934.80 +4.90 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,172.40 +43.30 +3.83
Vedanta 330.10 +3.30 +1.01
Bajaj Finance 1,891.20 -72.00 -3.67
Reliance 816.90 -1.20 -0.15
Infosys 884.30 -11.45 -1.28
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 138.10 +8.80 +6.81
UPL 813.15 -10.50 -1.27
Future Consumer 65.00 +1.35 +2.12
Gulf Oil Lubric 814.90 +33.45 +4.28
Ashok Leyland 115.05 +3.20 +2.86
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,172.40 +43.30 +3.83
Bharti Airtel 403.50 +6.20 +1.56
Kotak Mahindra 1,007.55 +14.05 +1.41
HDFC Bank 1,787.65 +21.10 +1.19
Tech Mahindra 430.80 +4.75 +1.11
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,172.30 +45.80 +4.07
Bharti Airtel 404.00 +6.55 +1.65
Kotak Mahindra 1,007.60 +12.10 +1.22
HDFC Bank 1,788.00 +17.40 +0.98
ITC 272.45 +2.10 +0.78
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 1,295.40 -44.55 -3.32
Dr Reddys Labs 2,162.50 -62.45 -2.81
BPCL 513.35 -10.75 -2.05
Bank of Baroda 136.80 -2.75 -1.97
Sun Pharma 471.35 -9.10 -1.89
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 1,294.70 -44.05 -3.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,158.80 -65.15 -2.93
BHEL 127.80 -2.70 -2.07
Sun Pharma 471.05 -9.00 -1.87
Bajaj Auto 2,913.85 -52.10 -1.76

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Daddy, IT

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Daddy, IT

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES