India 'Great Market' for Afghanistan Products, Says Arun Jaitley
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: India will be a great market for war-torn Afghanistan which can sell several products, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.
Inaugurating the India-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Show, Jaitley said it is the nation which has shown a tremendous amount of resilience to face crisis and to emerge out of it.
"I am sure that India will be a great market for Afghan businesses to try and market these goods itself," he said, adding the neighbouring country can sell products like dry fruits and precious stones.
The show will feature Afghan entities from the economy, agriculture, health, education, gender, and energy sectors seeking trade and investment opportunities with India, along with the CEOs of major Indian and US companies.
Popular consumer goods from Afghanistan like carpets, gemstones, marble, saffron, dried fruits, and nuts will also be on display.
"Expansion of trade has been a win-win situation for all the countries...I am quite certain not only a win-win for both the countries but help Afghanistan in enabling its economy stand firm and on stronger footing," he said.
Jaitley also said once the Chabahar Port in Iran gets operational, it will open huge opportunities and also provide a route to Afghanistan.
