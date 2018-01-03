GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

India Imposes Anti-dumping Duty on 98 Products from China

The products on which the duty was imposed include flax fabrics, vitamin C, certain fibres and chemicals, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2018, 6:45 PM IST
India Imposes Anti-dumping Duty on 98 Products from China
Image used for representation only.
New Delhi: India has imposed anti-dumping duty on as many as 98 products, as on December 27 last year, imported from China, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

He also said trade deficit with China stood at USD 36.73 billion during April-October this fiscal.

He also said trade deficit with China stood at USD 36.73 billion during April-October this fiscal.

"Increasing trade deficit with China can be attributed primarily to the fact that Chinese exports to India rely strongly on manufactured items to meet the demand of fast expanding sectors like telecom and power," he said.

Countries initiate antidumping probes to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by a surge in below-cost imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral WTO regime.

Antidumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products. PTI RR ADI ANU

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
