GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

India Imposes Anti-dumping Duty on Tempered Glass From China

India imposes anti-dumping duty to protect domestic industry from an increase in cheap price imports.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2017, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Imposes Anti-dumping Duty on Tempered Glass From China
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: India has imposed anti-dumping duty on tempered glass, used for protecting mobile phone screens, from China for five years to protect the domestic industry from below-cost imports.

The Revenue Department has issued a notification imposing anti-dumping duty in the range of USD 52.85-136.21 per tonne on tempered glass imports from China.

The duty has been imposed on 'textured toughened (Tempered) Glass with a minimum of 90.5 percent transmission having thickness not exceeding 4.2 mm (including tolerance of 0.2 mm) and where at least one dimension exceeds 1500 mm, whether coated or uncoated.

Investigations by the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) had found that the tempered glass has been exported to India from China below its associated normal value.

Also, it concluded that domestic industry has suffered material injury which was caused by the dumped imports of the goods from China.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed shall be effective for a period of five years from the date of publication of this notification," the notification said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier this month told Rajya Sabha that, "anti-dumping duty is in force on 93 products concerning imports from China".

These products belong to a broad group of chemicals and petrochemicals, products of steel and other metals, fibres and yarn, machinery items, rubber or plastic products, electric and electronic items and consumer goods, among others.

India's imports from China marginally dipped to USD 61.28 billion in 2016-17 as against USD 61.7 in the previous fiscal.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,258.85 -265.83 ( -0.84%)

Nifty 50

9,754.35 -83.05 ( -0.84%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 873.40 -49.85 -5.40
Axis Bank 494.80 +4.40 +0.90
Manappuram Fin 94.60 +9.80 +11.56
ITC 281.60 -0.25 -0.09
BEML 1,832.75 -51.90 -2.75
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 494.15 +3.45 +0.70
Infosys 873.50 -49.60 -5.37
Manappuram Fin 94.55 +9.65 +11.37
Dr Reddys Labs 1,935.00 -47.90 -2.42
Reliance 1,565.80 -9.60 -0.61
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 494.80 +4.40 +0.90
M&M 1,378.65 +8.65 +0.63
TCS 2,528.80 +15.00 +0.60
Tech Mahindra 431.10 +2.25 +0.52
Eicher Motors 31,634.25 +122.80 +0.39
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 494.15 +3.45 +0.70
TCS 2,521.40 +8.55 +0.34
M&M 1,374.85 +3.70 +0.27
HDFC 1,738.90 +3.85 +0.22
ITC 282.15 +0.35 +0.12
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 873.40 -49.85 -5.40
Bank of Baroda 142.10 -5.10 -3.46
IOC 413.20 -14.15 -3.31
Adani Ports 375.95 -10.25 -2.65
Dr Reddys Labs 1,931.10 -50.90 -2.57
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 873.50 -49.60 -5.37
BHEL 124.90 -4.85 -3.74
Adani Ports 376.05 -10.60 -2.74
Dr Reddys Labs 1,935.00 -47.90 -2.42
Sun Pharma 460.55 -9.45 -2.01

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.