India Prefers Domestic Buyer for Air India: Government Source
Earlier this year the government said it would sell its stake in the loss-making airline but it has yet to decide what to do with the carrier's debt burden of $8.5 billion.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India would prefer selling state-owned Air India to a domestic buyer, a government source told reporters on Monday, as it finalises the privatisation process.
The government is mulling selling the airline's various businesses - which include ground-handling, domestic operations and international flights - in parts, the source said.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Godrej Agrovet
|595.65
|+135.65
|+29.49
|Reliance
|876.80
|+0.35
|+0.04
|Bharti Airtel
|453.30
|+22.40
|+5.20
|Dewan Housing
|558.25
|+20.45
|+3.80
|Bharat Fin
|1,018.45
|+14.45
|+1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Godrej Agrovet
|595.55
|+135.55
|+29.47
|AU Small Financ
|607.60
|+21.60
|+3.69
|Reliance
|875.20
|-1.50
|-0.17
|City Union Bank
|159.75
|+0.65
|+0.41
|Dewan Housing
|558.55
|+20.65
|+3.84
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|453.30
|+22.40
|+5.20
|Bharti Infratel
|471.50
|+21.55
|+4.79
|Vedanta
|335.20
|+13.80
|+4.29
|M&M
|1,368.60
|+43.30
|+3.27
|Bosch
|22,199.30
|+627.70
|+2.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|453.00
|+21.40
|+4.96
|Tata Motors (D)
|245.20
|+7.65
|+3.22
|M&M
|1,367.30
|+40.90
|+3.08
|Tata Motors
|436.55
|+12.10
|+2.85
|HUL
|1,279.35
|+32.75
|+2.63
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|1,886.30
|-66.75
|-3.42
|IndusInd Bank
|1,716.00
|-34.35
|-1.96
|Axis Bank
|520.35
|-9.10
|-1.72
|Yes Bank
|367.70
|-2.00
|-0.54
|Tech Mahindra
|473.80
|-2.30
|-0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|520.70
|-8.75
|-1.65
|Wipro
|290.05
|-1.80
|-0.62
|BHEL
|84.05
|-0.40
|-0.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,847.50
|-24.70
|-0.31
|NTPC
|175.45
|-0.50
|-0.28
