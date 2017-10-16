India Prefers Domestic Buyer for Air India: Government Source

India would prefer selling state-owned Air India to a domestic buyer, a government source told reporters on Monday, as it finalises the privatisation process.Earlier this year the government said it would sell its stake in the loss-making airline but it has yet to decide what to do with the carrier's debt burden of $8.5 billion.The government is mulling selling the airline's various businesses - which include ground-handling, domestic operations and international flights - in parts, the source said.