1-min read

India Prefers Domestic Buyer for Air India: Government Source

Earlier this year the government said it would sell its stake in the loss-making airline but it has yet to decide what to do with the carrier's debt burden of $8.5 billion.

Reuters

Updated:October 16, 2017, 6:48 PM IST
India Prefers Domestic Buyer for Air India: Government Source
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India would prefer selling state-owned Air India to a domestic buyer, a government source told reporters on Monday, as it finalises the privatisation process.

Earlier this year the government said it would sell its stake in the loss-making airline but it has yet to decide what to do with the carrier's debt burden of $8.5 billion.

The government is mulling selling the airline's various businesses - which include ground-handling, domestic operations and international flights - in parts, the source said.
