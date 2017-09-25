India Seeks to Accelerate Japanese Investments

With an aim to accelerate Japanese investments in India, the Centre would ask states to strengthen single window clearance system for fast-tracking approval processes, the DIPP said on Monday.The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) also said that the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will pursue collaboration with states to deepen partnership.These are part of the several steps being jointly identified by the DIPP and METI to accelerate Japaneseinvestments in India.The other focus areas include creation of enabling environment for Japanese investments in collaboration with central ministries and states as well as JETRO."The state governments have informed that they will provide incentives for Japanese Industrial Townships as per their industrial policies," according to Japan-India Roadmap for Investment Promotion.This road map was signed between DIPP and METI on September 14 in Gandhinagar.On human resource development, Indian students' internship to Japan will be expanded and promoted. Japanese language certificate courses will be set up at 100 higher educational institutions in India."The Indian state governments will be requested to further strengthen single window clearance systems for fast-tracking various permission and approval processes for facilitating increased investment in India," it added.Further Japanese investments may be invited to four industrial cities of DMIC.It added that Embassy of India in Japan along with JETRO will conduct outreach programmes for promoting Japanese companies' investments in India.