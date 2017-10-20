GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

India Stiffens Restrictions on Trade With North Korea

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has come out with a notification to widen the prohibition on direct or indirect import and export from/to North Korea.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2017, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Stiffens Restrictions on Trade With North Korea
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters/Mukesh Gupta)
New Delhi: India has put in place a stricter regime for trade with North Korea in line with the restrictions imposed by the United Nations.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has come out with a notification to widen the prohibition on direct or indirect import and export from/to North Korea.

"The direct or on direct or indirect supply, sale, transfer or export of specified items to North Korea is prohibited," it said.

The items include condensates and natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and crude oil.

Similarly, direct or indirect procurement or imports of products including seafood, lead ore and textiles are facing restrictions.

The "notification seeks to update the para 2.17 of the foreign trade policy (2015-20, on imports and exports to North Korea, to account for UNSC (United Nations Security Council) Resolutions...," it added.

The bilateral trade between India and North Korea declined to $ 133.43 million in 2016-17 from $ 198.78 million in the previous fiscal.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,389.96 -194.39 ( -0.60%)

Nifty 50

10,146.55 -64.30 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 909.90 -4.60 -0.50
Dewan Housing 594.35 -8.15 -1.35
GNFC 472.60 +28.85 +6.50
Axis Bank 460.30 -4.20 -0.90
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GNFC 472.30 +28.60 +6.45
Reliance 910.35 -3.40 -0.37
Axis Bank 460.35 -4.00 -0.86
Dewan Housing 595.40 -6.40 -1.06
Aditya Birla 183.70 +3.35 +1.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
UPL 793.70 +4.35 +0.55
M&M 1,375.75 +5.20 +0.38
Infosys 926.95 +2.60 +0.28
Lupin 1,051.20 +2.00 +0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 471.05 +9.50 +2.06
Lupin 1,052.50 +3.60 +0.34
Infosys 927.10 +2.65 +0.29
M&M 1,374.80 +3.50 +0.26
BHEL 84.80 +0.10 +0.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.30 -2.01
NTPC 175.05 -3.00 -1.68
Kotak Mahindra 1,077.75 -18.15 -1.66
Coal India 285.80 -4.20 -1.45
Tata Motors 426.95 -6.25 -1.44
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.20 -1.98
Kotak Mahindra 1,079.35 -18.05 -1.64
NTPC 175.15 -2.85 -1.60
Tata Motors 427.25 -6.30 -1.45
Coal India 286.20 -4.00 -1.38
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES