India to Bid For Israel Oil-and-gas Exploration Blocks: Dharmendra Pradhan
This is the first major deal between India and Israel since a groundbreaking trip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jerusalem in July this year.
Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks on phone during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
New Delhi/ Jerusalem: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp
plans to bid for Israeli offshore oil-and-gas exploration blocks, Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters, the first major deal between the two countries since a groundbreaking trip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.
India and Israel have deep defence ties but Modi and his right wing ruling group are pushing to expand the relationship into other sectors such as energy and technology with a country they see as a natural ally against terrorism.
A high-ranking delegation from India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, visited Israel last month to discuss taking part in the tender for blocks in the Mediterranean Sea and Israeli officials said they were pleased with the visit.
"We will definitely bid for Israel's oil-and-gas blocks," Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters.
"We will definitely bid for Israel's oil-and-gas blocks," Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters.
