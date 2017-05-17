India to Sign MoU With Japan's QTEC For Quality Compliance

New Delhi: The government has decided to sign an MoU with Japan Textile Products Quality and Technology Centre (QTEC) to jointly set up and encourage quality compliance activities.

The textile and clothing industry is aiming to increase its exports to Japan, complying with quality requirements of the Japanese market, the Textiles Ministry said in a statement.

In this regard, it was decided to extend helping hand to the domestic textile for better understand quality culture in Japan, particularly concerning textiles and apparels.

"It was decided by the Government of India to enter into an MoU with Japan's QTEC through the Textiles Committee, with a view to jointly establish and encourage quality compliance activities," it said.

In this context, industry capacity building programme is being organised at nine major textile centres in India. It was

was held here today.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles Subrata Gupta said that though Indias manufacturing capacity is enormous, its exports to Japan are very minimal in textiles.

He said that by changing the mind-set, India can compete with Japanese quality requirements and hence enhance quantum of exports.

Secretary, Textiles Committee, Ajit B Chavan said that a major reason behind low exports to Japan is lack of awareness about the Japanese textile quality requirements. QTEC provides facilities for quality evaluation, standardisation, technology evaluation, conformity assessment, technical guidance and education, factory certification for the textile industry of Japan.