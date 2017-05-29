DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
India will Grow at 7.2% in 2017-18, Says World Bank
The World Bank report says that the overall impact of GST on equity and poverty is likely to be positive.
New Delhi: World Bank expects India, the fastest growing major economy in the world, to grow at 7.2% in the current fiscal and further up to 7.7% by 2019-20 on strong fundamentals, reform momentum and improving investment scenario.
“Economic activity ought to accelerate in 2017-18. GDP is projected to grow at 7.2% from 6.8% in 2016-17. Growth increases gradually to 7.7% by 2019-20, underpinned by recovery in private investments,” World Bank said at the launch of ‘India Development Report’.
The report says demonetisation in November 2016 caused a slight disruption to India’s growth recovery, following a favourable monsoon last fiscal, but things seems to be bettering.
“India remains the fastest growing economy in the world and it will get a boost from its approach to GST which will reduce the cost of doing business for firms, reduce logistics cost of moving goods across states, while ensuring no loss in equity,” said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India.
The World Bank report says that the overall impact of GST on equity and poverty is likely to be positive.
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy: All-out Aggression Will Not Work In English Conditions, Says Kedar
- List of Top Five Bikes to Buy in Less Than Rs 1 Lakh: The One That's Meant For You
- Jab We Met, Chak De! India and Other Films That Turn 10 in 2017
- Vinod Kambli Shares Age-old Picture With Sachin Tendulkar
- Nana Patekar Bags Key Role In Kaala Karikaalan