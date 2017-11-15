GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Indian Companies Create 113,000 Jobs in US: Report

Together, 100 Indian companies employ 113,423 people across 50 states, adding a total value of tangible investments made by these companies exceeds USD 17.9 billion, the report said.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2017, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Companies Create 113,000 Jobs in US: Report
Image for representational purposes.
Washington: Indian companies have created more than 113,000 jobs in the US and invested nearly USD 18 billion in the country, according to a CII report.

The report titled 'Indian Roots, American Soil', which was released by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, states that Indian companies have also contributed USD 147 million towards corporate social responsibility and USD 588 million as research and development expenditures in the US.

The annual report gives a state-by-state breakdown of the tangible investments made and jobs created by 100 Indian firms doing business in America and Puerto Rico a Caribbean island and unincorporated US territory.

Together, 100 Indian companies employ 113,423 people across 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, the report said, adding that the total value of tangible investments made by these companies exceeds USD 17.9 billion.

The top five states in which Indian companies have generated maximum employment are New Jersey (8,572 jobs), Texas (7,271 jobs), California (6,749 jobs), New York (5,135 jobs) and Georgia (4,554 jobs).

According to the report, the top five states in which Indian companies have contributed the highest foreign direct investment are New York (USD 1.57 billion), New Jersey (USD 1.56 billion), Massachusetts (USD 931 million), California (USD 542 million) and Wyoming (USD 435 million).

The average amount of investment received from Indian companies per state/territory is USD 187 million, the report said, noting that 85 percent of the companies plan to make more investments in the US.

As many as 87 percent of the companies plan to hire more employees locally in the next five years.

Indian industry and professionals are making significant contributions to the US economy, said Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna.

"The presence and reach of Indian companies continue to grow each year as they invest billions of dollars and create jobs across the United States," he said.

Chandrajit Banerjee, CII director general, said the story of Indian investment in the US is one that showcases how intertwined the two countries are that contribute to each other's success.

Indian firms are among the fastest growing investors in the US, contributing to growth and job creation in the US economy, said Senator Chris Van Hollen.

As the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy, a strong US-India partnership is vital for the 21st century, said Congressman Ami Bera.

The friendship between the US and India has continued to grow under President Trump's administration, said Congressman Pete Sessions.

Indian businesses have brought hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of jobs to Texas and, at the same time, the reforms led by Prime Minister Modi have opened doors for American companies to expand their operations in India, he said.

In addition to spurring economic activity, particularly in North Carolina, this type of investment serves to strengthen the bond between our two countries, said Congressman George Holding.

The report shows that Indian companies have invested over USD 195 million in the state of Illinois, and created over 3,800 jobs, said Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

"I hope that Indian companies continue to put down roots and invest in our state, as our economy and community are strengthened by their engagement with us," he said.

"As the largest India-headquartered multinational in North America, the Tata Group has had operations and investments in the US market for many decades," said James Shapiro, resident director North America of Tata Sons Ltd.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,760.44 -181.43 ( -0.55%)

Nifty 50

10,118.05 -68.55 ( -0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,705.30 -9.30 -0.34
Bank of Baroda 175.20 +0.85 +0.49
Rel Capital 422.80 -48.00 -10.20
Reliance 883.70 -3.00 -0.34
SBI 324.95 -4.15 -1.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 882.40 -3.80 -0.43
Rel Capital 422.75 -48.05 -10.21
Bank of Baroda 174.50 +0.10 +0.06
Zee Entertain 540.30 -1.65 -0.30
Tinplate 269.80 -18.35 -6.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 504.70 +11.65 +2.36
Asian Paints 1,181.55 +26.50 +2.29
Tech Mahindra 496.55 +8.65 +1.77
Ambuja Cements 276.15 +4.80 +1.77
Eicher Motors 30,483.35 +393.80 +1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,176.85 +22.60 +1.96
Kotak Mahindra 1,012.20 +12.85 +1.29
Hero Motocorp 3,680.00 +26.35 +0.72
ICICI Bank 315.55 +1.70 +0.54
Infosys 951.95 +2.50 +0.26
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 377.65 -19.30 -4.86
Vedanta 295.50 -13.45 -4.35
Sun Pharma 504.65 -21.40 -4.07
Hindalco 251.85 -9.15 -3.51
UPL 721.45 -21.30 -2.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 505.05 -21.10 -4.01
BHEL 88.25 -2.75 -3.02
ONGC 177.35 -4.65 -2.55
Bharti Airtel 487.35 -10.70 -2.15
NTPC 173.95 -3.00 -1.70
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES