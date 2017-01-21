Indian Companies Very Much Part of American Fabric: CII

New Delhi: Industry body CII on Saturday said Indian companies are very much part of the fabric of America and stand ready to work with US President Donald Trump going forward.

In a statement, Director General of CII Chandrajit Banerjee said in the last two decades, the US-India partnership has grown exponentially in a wide array of areas.

Cooperation has produced valuable initiatives in areas like space, science and technology, homeland security, defence, cyber security, healthcare and prevention of infectious diseases, advanced manufacturing and so forth.

Banerjee said that business has always been at the forefront of the bilateral relationship and has helped strengthen the strategic imperative.

"As President Trump begins to implement his America First vision, we hope that the enormous mutual complementaries between our two economies are fully leveraged.

"Indian companies are very much a part of the fabric of America and they stand ready to work with President Trump going forward," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said he looked forward to working with the new US President to further deepen the bilateral ties.

Trump yesterday took over as the 45th President of the US.