Indian Economy Grows 7.1% in 2016-17, Beats Demonetisation Blues

New Delhi: Indian economy expanded 7.1% in fiscal year 2016-17, according to official data released on Wednesday, suggesting that demonetisation had little impact on the economy.

However, the growth figures for the fourth quarter (Jan-March) at 6.1% indicate that demonetisation took a toll on this period and the numbers could have been better.

The agriculture sector grew at 5.2% during the year while manufacturing expanded at a rate of 5.3%. The fiscal year runs from April to March.

The new estimates bolster India's claim of being the 'fastest growing major economy', ahead of China’s 6.9% in 2016. However, questions remain about the numbers because the Statistics Ministry, the body that compiles national accounts data, has changed some of the underlying indexes used to calculate the numbers.

The base years used to calculate the Index of Industrial Production, a gauge which measures factory output, and Wholesale Price Inflation, an index that measures inflation, were changed. This gave rise to weaker inflation and stronger factory production than the previous indexes.

Today's GDP numbers are in line with the advance estimates of 7.1% put out in February.

