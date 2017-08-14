GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Exports in July Grow Nearly 4 Percent Over Last Year

India's exports during the corresponding month of last year stood at $21.69 billion.

IANS

Updated:August 14, 2017, 10:57 PM IST
Indian Exports in July Grow Nearly 4 Percent Over Last Year
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Indian exports in July at $22.5 billion recorded a growth of over 3.9 percent on the back of a healthy rise in shipments of engineering goods, petroleum products and chemicals, official data showed on Monday.

India's exports during the corresponding month of last year stood at $21.69 billion.
