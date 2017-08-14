Indian Exports in July Grow Nearly 4 Percent Over Last Year
New Delhi: Indian exports in July at $22.5 billion recorded a growth of over 3.9 percent on the back of a healthy rise in shipments of engineering goods, petroleum products and chemicals, official data showed on Monday.
