Indian Oil Aims 13.5 Million Tonnes LNG Import Capacity in 5 Years

: State-owned Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) aims to have 13.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) import capacity in five years, head of business development G K Satish said on Friday, as India moves toward a gas-based economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The company is also looking at signing a long-term LNG supply deal, he said.Indian Oil currently has a sourcing agreement for long-term supplies of 0.7 million tonnes from the Cameron LNG Project in the United States. Supply from the project will begin by end of 2018, Satish said.