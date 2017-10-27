GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Oil Aims 13.5 Million Tonnes LNG Import Capacity in 5 Years

State-owned Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) is also looking at signing a long-term LNG supply deal, an official said.

Reuters

Updated:October 27, 2017, 7:25 PM IST
Indian Oil Aims 13.5 Million Tonnes LNG Import Capacity in 5 Years
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station. (File Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abid)
New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) aims to have 13.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) import capacity in five years, head of business development G K Satish said on Friday, as India moves toward a gas-based economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The company is also looking at signing a long-term LNG supply deal, he said.

Indian Oil currently has a sourcing agreement for long-term supplies of 0.7 million tonnes from the Cameron LNG Project in the United States. Supply from the project will begin by end of 2018, Satish said.
