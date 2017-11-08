Indian Oil Corp Starts Crude Oil Trading Through Singapore Subsidiary
"We have got a very good deal," Sharma told Reuters, adding the cargo will be co-loaded with a million barrels of Angola's Girassol oil, which the refiner has procured under a term deal.
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station. (File Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abid)
New Delhi: India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp on Wednesday began trading crude oil through its Singapore unit, buying a million barrels of Nigerian oil Akpo, the state-run company's head of finance AK Sharma said.
IOCL Singapore Pvt Ltd has bought the parcel from Total for Dec. 8-17 loading, he said.
"We have got a very good deal," Sharma told Reuters, adding the cargo will be co-loaded with a million barrels of Angola's Girassol oil, which the refiner has procured under a term deal.
Sharma declined to give any details on price.
IOCL Singapore currently has two officers and, Sharma said, the company will gradually increase its workforce in line with transactions from the city state.
IOCL Singapore Pvt Ltd has bought the parcel from Total for Dec. 8-17 loading, he said.
"We have got a very good deal," Sharma told Reuters, adding the cargo will be co-loaded with a million barrels of Angola's Girassol oil, which the refiner has procured under a term deal.
Sharma declined to give any details on price.
IOCL Singapore currently has two officers and, Sharma said, the company will gradually increase its workforce in line with transactions from the city state.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|495.30
|-19.05
|-3.70
|Axis Bank
|544.85
|+17.70
|+3.36
|Lupin
|841.25
|-18.65
|-2.17
|Yes Bank
|303.80
|-7.90
|-2.53
|Reliance
|887.80
|-18.90
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|495.15
|-19.20
|-3.73
|Lupin
|842.55
|-17.95
|-2.09
|Rain Industries
|339.95
|+18.60
|+5.79
|Hindalco
|262.85
|-4.35
|-1.63
|Yes Bank
|303.70
|-7.75
|-2.49
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|489.90
|+19.40
|+4.12
|Axis Bank
|544.85
|+17.70
|+3.36
|Asian Paints
|1,172.20
|+30.75
|+2.69
|Cipla
|622.60
|+15.05
|+2.48
|Sun Pharma
|537.80
|+10.20
|+1.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|545.05
|+17.95
|+3.41
|Asian Paints
|1,170.95
|+28.65
|+2.51
|Cipla
|620.95
|+12.60
|+2.07
|Sun Pharma
|537.80
|+9.95
|+1.89
|Coal India
|287.50
|+2.75
|+0.97
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|321.90
|-13.80
|-4.11
|Bharti Airtel
|495.30
|-19.05
|-3.70
|Tata Motors
|438.20
|-13.65
|-3.02
|Yes Bank
|303.80
|-7.90
|-2.53
|SBI
|309.55
|-7.65
|-2.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BHEL
|90.00
|-3.15
|-3.38
|Tata Motors
|438.70
|-13.20
|-2.92
|Tata Motors (D)
|246.25
|-4.00
|-1.60
|SBI
|309.75
|-7.45
|-2.35
|Lupin
|842.55
|-17.95
|-2.09
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Targeting MS Dhoni Has Become a Fashion Says, Virat Kohli
- India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram: Team India Report Card
- KBC 9: When Yuvraj Singh Broke Down In Front of Big B, Vidya Balan
- Farah Khan Shared Bollywood Knowledge With Harvey Weinstein
- Santner Combines With Grandhomme to Take a Blinder in Third T20I