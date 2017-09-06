GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

India's Domestic Passenger Traffic Rises Over 12% in July

According to the IATA global passenger traffic data for July, India's domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was the second highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2017, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India's Domestic Passenger Traffic Rises Over 12% in July
Photo for repesentation only. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by over 12 percent in July, a global airline association said on Wednesday.

According to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) global passenger traffic data for July, India's domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was the second highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

The IATA data showed that India's domestic RPK -- which measures actual passenger traffic -- rose by 12.5 percent in July compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

India's domestic passenger traffic growth was preceded by only that of China at 15 per cent and followed by Russian Federation at 9.1 per cent and Japan at 6.6 percent.

In terms of capacity, India's domestic ASK -- which measures available passenger capacity -- edged higher by 14.5 percent in July. It was followed by China's ASK growth of 12.7 percent.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,661.97 -147.58 ( -0.46%)

Nifty 50

9,916.20 -36.00 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,645.40 +12.80 +0.78
Rel Capital 759.45 +9.00 +1.20
Bajaj Finance 1,858.95 +64.55 +3.60
Bharat Fin 954.05 +30.65 +3.32
ITC 275.70 -7.15 -2.53
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,644.60 +11.60 +0.71
Bharat Fin 950.80 +28.35 +3.07
Shankara Buildi 1,403.30 +86.35 +6.56
Rel Capital 759.45 +9.10 +1.21
SKF India 1,550.00 +24.90 +1.63
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,264.30 +23.45 +1.89
Hindalco 245.80 +3.90 +1.61
UltraTechCement 4,150.25 +52.40 +1.28
GAIL 382.25 +3.55 +0.94
YES BANK 1,793.95 +15.70 +0.88
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 996.20 +9.20 +0.93
Reliance 1,644.60 +11.60 +0.71
Coal India 255.45 +1.75 +0.69
Maruti Suzuki 7,850.00 +33.70 +0.43
HDFC 1,771.10 +4.10 +0.23
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 474.25 -17.60 -3.58
Bosch 21,661.90 -574.30 -2.58
ITC 275.70 -7.15 -2.53
Lupin 971.35 -21.30 -2.15
Axis Bank 492.85 -10.55 -2.10
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 475.00 -18.40 -3.73
ITC 275.55 -6.85 -2.43
Tata Motors (D) 214.55 -4.95 -2.26
Lupin 971.30 -20.35 -2.05
Axis Bank 493.50 -9.00 -1.79

Video Wall

Meet Anny Divya, The World's Youngest Boeing 777 Female Pilot

Meet Anny Divya, The World's Youngest Boeing 777 Female Pilot

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES