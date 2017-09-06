India's Domestic Passenger Traffic Rises Over 12% in July
According to the IATA global passenger traffic data for July, India's domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was the second highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.
Photo for repesentation only. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by over 12 percent in July, a global airline association said on Wednesday.
According to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) global passenger traffic data for July, India's domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was the second highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.
The IATA data showed that India's domestic RPK -- which measures actual passenger traffic -- rose by 12.5 percent in July compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.
India's domestic passenger traffic growth was preceded by only that of China at 15 per cent and followed by Russian Federation at 9.1 per cent and Japan at 6.6 percent.
In terms of capacity, India's domestic ASK -- which measures available passenger capacity -- edged higher by 14.5 percent in July. It was followed by China's ASK growth of 12.7 percent.
According to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) global passenger traffic data for July, India's domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was the second highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.
The IATA data showed that India's domestic RPK -- which measures actual passenger traffic -- rose by 12.5 percent in July compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.
India's domestic passenger traffic growth was preceded by only that of China at 15 per cent and followed by Russian Federation at 9.1 per cent and Japan at 6.6 percent.
In terms of capacity, India's domestic ASK -- which measures available passenger capacity -- edged higher by 14.5 percent in July. It was followed by China's ASK growth of 12.7 percent.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,645.40
|+12.80
|+0.78
|Rel Capital
|759.45
|+9.00
|+1.20
|Bajaj Finance
|1,858.95
|+64.55
|+3.60
|Bharat Fin
|954.05
|+30.65
|+3.32
|ITC
|275.70
|-7.15
|-2.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,644.60
|+11.60
|+0.71
|Bharat Fin
|950.80
|+28.35
|+3.07
|Shankara Buildi
|1,403.30
|+86.35
|+6.56
|Rel Capital
|759.45
|+9.10
|+1.21
|SKF India
|1,550.00
|+24.90
|+1.63
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,264.30
|+23.45
|+1.89
|Hindalco
|245.80
|+3.90
|+1.61
|UltraTechCement
|4,150.25
|+52.40
|+1.28
|GAIL
|382.25
|+3.55
|+0.94
|YES BANK
|1,793.95
|+15.70
|+0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|996.20
|+9.20
|+0.93
|Reliance
|1,644.60
|+11.60
|+0.71
|Coal India
|255.45
|+1.75
|+0.69
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,850.00
|+33.70
|+0.43
|HDFC
|1,771.10
|+4.10
|+0.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|474.25
|-17.60
|-3.58
|Bosch
|21,661.90
|-574.30
|-2.58
|ITC
|275.70
|-7.15
|-2.53
|Lupin
|971.35
|-21.30
|-2.15
|Axis Bank
|492.85
|-10.55
|-2.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|475.00
|-18.40
|-3.73
|ITC
|275.55
|-6.85
|-2.43
|Tata Motors (D)
|214.55
|-4.95
|-2.26
|Lupin
|971.30
|-20.35
|-2.05
|Axis Bank
|493.50
|-9.00
|-1.79
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In Her Latest Photoshoot, See Pics
- Rahul Dev Tells You How to Improve Your Flexibility
- David Warner Second Behind Hayden in List of Most Test Tons By Australian Openers
- Virat Kohli Says India Winning is More Important Than Personal Glory