India's Domestic Passenger Traffic Rises Over 12% in July

: India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by over 12 percent in July, a global airline association said on Wednesday.According to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) global passenger traffic data for July, India's domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was the second highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.The IATA data showed that India's domestic RPK -- which measures actual passenger traffic -- rose by 12.5 percent in July compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.India's domestic passenger traffic growth was preceded by only that of China at 15 per cent and followed by Russian Federation at 9.1 per cent and Japan at 6.6 percent.In terms of capacity, India's domestic ASK -- which measures available passenger capacity -- edged higher by 14.5 percent in July. It was followed by China's ASK growth of 12.7 percent.