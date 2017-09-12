GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

India's Fuel Demand Falls by 6.1%, Highest in Over 14 Years

Sale of petrol was 0.8 percent lower from a year earlier at 2.19 million tonnes, while that of diesel declined 3.7 percent.

Reuters

Updated:September 12, 2017, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India's Fuel Demand Falls by 6.1%, Highest in Over 14 Years
An employee stands next to a fuel pump at a fuel station in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India's fuel consumption fell 6.1 percent in August, its fastest rate of decline since April 2003, as heavy rainfall across the country cut the use of diesel for irrigation pumps and curbed demand for auto fuels.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand in the world's third biggest oil consumer, totalled 15.75 million tonnes in August, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday.

Fuel demand was down for the third straight month in August.

Sale of petrol was 0.8 percent lower from a year earlier at 2.19 million tonnes, while that of diesel declined 3.7 percent.

More than half of India's population is employed in the farm sector, which depends on gasoil to fuel the pump mechanisms required to irrigate land.

"In August typically India's fuel consumption declines because of heavy rains, which dent demand for fuel from transport, industries and mining sectors," said Tushar Tarun Bansal, director at consultancy Ivy Global Energy.

Many parts of the South East Asian nation were also hit by floods, which limited mobility and reduced demand for petrol and diesel.

Increased connectivity to grids and improved electricity production has also curtailed demand for diesel-fired generators.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 11.8 percent to 2.06 million tonnes as the government continued with replacement of kerosene with the cleaner fuel.

The country's top refiner Indian Oil Corporation Ltd had shut a naphtha cracker at its Panipat refinery in India for maintenance last month, cutting the country's Naphtha consumption by about 7.6 percent to 1.06 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 8.5 percent, while fuel oil use fell 6.9 percent.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,158.66 +276.50 ( +0.87%)

Nifty 50

10,093.05 +87.00 ( +0.87%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 805.10 +85.50 +11.88
Infosys 884.05 +5.35 +0.61
Tata Steel 682.90 +20.30 +3.06
Aditya Birla 187.05 -6.80 -3.51
Dewan Housing 557.80 +9.50 +1.73
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,294.40 -5.05 -0.39
Force Motors 4,223.85 +135.70 +3.32
SpiceJet 146.55 +6.00 +4.27
Divis Labs 804.80 +85.15 +11.83
GAIL 410.00 +15.65 +3.97
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 533.85 +21.60 +4.22
GAIL 409.60 +14.80 +3.75
Tata Motors 388.25 +12.95 +3.45
Sun Pharma 483.40 +15.95 +3.41
Tata Motors (D) 222.10 +7.25 +3.37
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 683.15 +21.85 +3.30
Tata Motors (D) 221.90 +7.00 +3.26
Sun Pharma 483.50 +14.85 +3.17
Tata Motors 387.20 +11.80 +3.14
HUL 1,246.65 +27.60 +2.26
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,741.90 -49.35 -2.76
Wipro 298.10 -3.05 -1.01
Hero Motocorp 3,918.90 -25.60 -0.65
Indiabulls Hsg 1,291.35 -6.55 -0.50
ONGC 162.30 -0.75 -0.46
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 298.25 -3.00 -1.00
ONGC 162.15 -1.25 -0.76
Hero Motocorp 3,917.55 -28.30 -0.72
NTPC 169.75 -0.65 -0.38

Video Wall

Watch: Slain Martyr's Wife Swati Mahadik Joins Army As Lieutenant

Watch: Slain Martyr's Wife Swati Mahadik Joins Army As Lieutenant

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES