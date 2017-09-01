GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

India's Public Debt Rises 3.6% to Rs 63.35 Lakh Crore in June

The total public debt (excluding liabilities under the public account) of the government was Rs 61.13 lakh crore as of March-end.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2017, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India's Public Debt Rises 3.6% to Rs 63.35 Lakh Crore in June
(Picture for representation only)
New Delhi: India's total public debt rose to Rs 63.35 lakh crore till June-end, up 3.6 percent over the previous quarter, according to government data released on Friday.

The total public debt (excluding liabilities under the public account) of the government was Rs 61.13 lakh crore as of March-end.

"This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.6 percent in Q1 FY18 as compared to a decrease of 1.15 percent in the previous quarter (Q4 of FY'17)," said the Public Debt Management report released by the finance ministry.

The report gives an account of the public debt management and cash management operations during the quarter and attempts a rationale for major activities. It also tries to provide information on various aspects of debt management.

Internal debt constituted 93 percent of public debt as of June 2017 while marketable securities accounted for 83.2 percent.

The report also said that liquidity conditions in the economy remained comfortable and continue to be in surplus mode during the quarter post the demonetisation. It further said the cash position of the government during Q1 of FY'17 was somewhat stressed and it took recourse to Ways and Means Advances (WMA) from the RBI to tide over this temporary phase.

This was due to front-loading of expenditure by the ministries and heavy repayment of G-secs falling during the quarter, combined with low cash inflows generally seen during the first half of the year.

"Overdraft was also availed briefly during the quarter," it said.

Cash Management Bills (CMBs) of varying durations amounting to Rs 1.3 lakh crore were issued during the quarter to augment the cash position of the government with CMBs of Rs 40,000 crore redeemed during the quarter itself. The government's cash account is maintained with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The cash-flow mismatches of the government are largely managed through issuance of treasury bills, access to the WMA facility from the RBI and issuance of CMBs when in deficit and through auctions of its cash balance in market (through RBI) and buybacks of securities from market, when in surplus.

The limits for WMA for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2017-18 (April 2017-June 2017) was fixed at Rs 60,000 crore.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,892.23 +161.74 ( +0.51%)

Nifty 50

9,974.40 +56.50 ( +0.57%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 856.80 +51.50 +6.40
Dr Reddys Labs 2,217.55 +196.65 +9.73
Indiabulls Real 246.70 +12.80 +5.47
Reliance 1,610.10 +15.60 +0.98
Sun TV Network 768.30 +71.85 +10.32
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 857.55 +53.55 +6.66
Guj State Petro 187.05 -3.90 -2.04
Indiabulls Real 246.60 +12.95 +5.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,217.35 +196.95 +9.75
Bombay Dyeing 122.45 +7.65 +6.66
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,217.55 +196.65 +9.73
Aurobindo Pharm 758.60 +33.35 +4.60
Asian Paints 1,215.90 +47.35 +4.05
Tata Motors 390.85 +14.30 +3.80
Bajaj Auto 2,916.35 +101.85 +3.62
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,217.35 +196.95 +9.75
Asian Paints 1,214.55 +46.40 +3.97
Bajaj Auto 2,918.65 +110.20 +3.92
Tata Motors 390.70 +14.10 +3.74
Tata Motors (D) 224.80 +5.35 +2.44
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,456.45 -39.90 -1.60
IOC 448.30 -6.40 -1.41
Power Grid Corp 216.50 -2.75 -1.25
Bharti Airtel 422.55 -5.15 -1.20
Tech Mahindra 423.40 -4.75 -1.11
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,463.20 -33.55 -1.34
Bharti Airtel 422.45 -5.40 -1.26
HDFC 1,759.20 -16.25 -0.92
Wipro 296.80 -2.25 -0.75
Cipla 568.60 -3.10 -0.54

Video Wall

Watch: Who Will Be In and Who Will Be Out In Modi Cabinet Reshuffle

Watch: Who Will Be In and Who Will Be Out In Modi Cabinet Reshuffle

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.