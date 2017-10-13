GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

India’s Trade Deficit Narrows to 7-month Low of $8.98 billion in September

Merchandise exports for September rose 25.67 percent from a year ago to $28.61 billion, mainly driven by a rise in export of engineering and oil products.

Reuters

Updated:October 13, 2017, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India’s Trade Deficit Narrows to 7-month Low of $8.98 billion in September
Representative image (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: India’s trade deficit narrowed to $8.98 billion in September, its lowest in seven months, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit was $11.64 billion in August.

Merchandise exports for September rose 25.67 percent from a year ago to $28.61 billion, mainly driven by a rise in export of engineering and oil products.

Goods imports last month were $37.6 billion, a gain of 18.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,432.69 +250.47 ( +0.78%)

Nifty 50

10,167.45 +71.05 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Reliance 876.45 +3.70 +0.42
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Dewan Housing 537.80 +5.80 +1.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Cyient 539.40 +16.80 +3.21
Infosys 931.90 +4.75 +0.51
Cholamandalam 1,131.00 -22.65 -1.96
Axis Bank 529.45 +4.80 +0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,082.35 +24.75 +2.34
UltraTechCement 4,005.00 +85.20 +2.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Tata Steel 710.60 +19.75 +2.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,081.70 +23.30 +2.20
HDFC Bank 1,849.70 +34.25 +1.89
Coal India 288.05 +5.65 +2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 437.50 -8.45 -1.89
Zee Entertain 510.05 -7.50 -1.45
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.45 -25.40 -1.07
M&M 1,325.30 -12.85 -0.96
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.85 -0.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.00 -26.00 -1.09
M&M 1,326.40 -12.70 -0.95
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.70 -0.87
ITC 265.85 -1.15 -0.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,872.20 -32.20 -0.41
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES