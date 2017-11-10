GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Industrial Output Slows to 3.8 Percent in September

Economists had forecast 4.2 percent growth in output compared with an upwardly revised 4.5 percent year-on-year increase in August.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2017, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Industrial Output Slows to 3.8 Percent in September
Employees work on a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at an excavation site operated by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC) in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
New Delhi: Industrial production grew at a slower pace of 3.8 percent in September, mainly due to subdued performance of the manufacturing sector coupled with contraction in output of consumer durables.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 5 percent in September 2016 and 4.5 percent in August this year, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Friday.

According to the data, IIP grew at a meagre 2.5 percent in April-September this fiscal compared to 5.8 percent in the first half of 2016-17.

In September, growth in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 77.63 percent of the index, slowed to 3.4 percent, from 5.8 percent a year earlier. During April-September, manufacturing grew at 1.9 percent, down from 6.1 percent in the same period last fiscal.

Consumer durable goods output contracted by 4.8 percent in September as against a growth of 10.3 percent in the previous year. During the first half of this fiscal, the output of these goods declined by 1.5 percent as against a growth of 6.9 percent last year.

Electricity generation growth slipped to 3.4 percent in September compared to 5.1 percent a year before. However, mining recorded a growth of 7.9 percent in the month under review as against a contraction of 1.2 percent a year ago.

According to the use-based classification, growth rates in September 2017 came in at 6.6 percent for primary goods, 7.4 percent for capital goods, 1.9 percent for intermediate goods and 0.5 percent for infrastructure/construction goods compared to the previous year.

The consumer non-durable segment has recorded a growth of 10 percent.

In terms of industries, 11 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth in September 2017 as against the previous year.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,314.56 +63.63 ( +0.19%)

Nifty 50

10,321.75 +12.80 ( +0.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 333.55 +19.85 +6.33
Just Dial 499.30 +39.90 +8.69
Tata Motors 422.55 -17.60 -4.00
Larsen 1,264.95 +49.05 +4.03
Aurobindo Pharm 740.10 -49.30 -6.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,819.20 -7.20 -0.39
SBI 333.20 +19.45 +6.20
Just Dial 500.30 +41.30 +9.00
Rain Industries 387.75 +14.40 +3.86
Tata Motors 422.65 -17.65 -4.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 333.55 +19.85 +6.33
Larsen 1,264.95 +49.05 +4.03
HUL 1,290.65 +37.75 +3.01
M&M 1,392.95 +31.65 +2.32
ICICI Bank 318.50 +7.20 +2.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 333.20 +19.45 +6.20
Larsen 1,264.05 +47.45 +3.90
HUL 1,290.75 +37.45 +2.99
M&M 1,393.40 +31.90 +2.34
ICICI Bank 318.60 +7.00 +2.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 740.10 -49.30 -6.25
Tata Motors 422.55 -17.60 -4.00
HPCL 416.85 -14.70 -3.41
Bosch 20,457.05 -669.15 -3.17
BPCL 512.10 -10.05 -1.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 422.65 -17.65 -4.01
Reliance 883.50 -18.05 -2.00
Tata Motors (D) 241.25 -4.90 -1.99
Asian Paints 1,176.45 -18.80 -1.57
Sun Pharma 527.30 -7.60 -1.42
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES