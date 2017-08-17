Industry Experts to Discuss Impact of Demonetisation, GST, RERA at Global Indian Realty Summit

Experts and key players from the real estate industry will get together at the fourth edition of News18.com’s Global Indian Realty Summit to be held in Hyderabad tomorrow. The summit will enlighten attendees about the implications of Goods and Services, demonetisation and Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) on the sector.The summit is being held in association with St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures and Audi Hyderabad along with Telangana Chamber of commerce. The venue for the event is Trident Hotel, Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad.The GIRS 2017 brings together subject matter experts onto a common platform where attendees can participate in discussions. They will get to connect with expert speakers, who will share their knowledge on the current trends in the realty sector.The panel will comprise Nagu Chidambaram (MD, St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures), Agnelorajesh Athaide (Chairman, St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures), Sanjay Dutt (CEO of Ascendas-Singbridge’s India Operations and Private Funds), Anuj Puri (Chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants Private Limited), S Ramreddy (President, Credai Hyderabad), Anand Reddy (Co-founder INCOR) and Kanchana Krishnan (Spearheading growth strategy for Chennai at Knight Frank India).The experts will share insights on various topics, including real estate investments in India. Well-known real estate expert, Manisha Natarajan, Group Editor, Real Estate & Urban Development of the Network18 group, will be the moderator for the panel discussion.Commenting on the success of Global Indian Realty Summit 2017, Manish Maheshwari, CEO of Network18 Digital, said, “Real estate buyers need clarity and insights on how demonetisation, GST and RERA impact their decision. I am happy to note that News.com in collaboration with experts from relevant areas is organising the next edition of GIRS in Hyderabad to help buyers.”On it being the first GIRS Summit in Hyderabad, Manisha Natarajan said, “I’m excited to be in Hyderabad. It’s been one of my favourite real estate markets simply because you get the maximum buck for your budget in this city. Well priced, good quality homes, growing IT and MNC hub and upcoming infrastructure make Hyderabad the dark horse in the investment pack of India’s real estate.”The unique element of GIRS is the beautiful integration of the ‘Inspiring Conversations’ segment that draws out insights of successful entrepreneurs. The session will witness the presence of Prasad V Potluri, known as PVP. A serial entrepreneur he has global expertise in building organisations of successful organic growth and inorganic consolidation in outsourcing services. Potluri has developed extensive experience in organisational development, turnaround situations with interest in media and entertainment.