Industry Peers Hail Chandrasekaran's Appointment as Tata Sons Chairman

New Delhi: Industry peers on Thursday lauded the appointment of TCS chief N Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons saying he has "broad enough shoulders" to assume responsibility of being the "custodian of an Indian Icon".

IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy said as the new leader at the helm of USD 103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate, Chandrasekaran will have to face challenges but he has shown at TCS that he is capable of handling those.

Outlining the task ahead of the new Tata Sons chief, Murthy said: "How do you demonstrate your uniqueness in a market that is not growing as fast as you think. How do you make yourself multi cultural?"

He, however, said: "As Chandra has demonstrated to all of us, at TCS, as long as you are able to inspire your people to do extraordinary things, then I think you will be in a position to handle these challenges."

Congratulating Chandrasekaran on the new role, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a tweet: "You are now custodian of an Indian Icon. You have broad enough shoulders to assume that responsibility!".

ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar said Chandra has led TCS to become a global technology major.

"His global experience, deep business acumen and long association with the Tata Group will prove invaluable in his new role. I have interacted closely with him over the years, including in government-industry forums. He is always warm, engaging and insightful. I wish him all the very best," she added.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said Chandra's appointment brings closure to India's most bitter board saga.

"No one better than him to lead the 'kohinoor' of India's business. Tata Chairman, Chandra a man of grit, determination and vision. He will take Tatas to greater heights," he said.

Bank of America President and Country Head Kaku Nakhate termed Chandrasekaran as a "great visionary".

"I have worked closely with Chandra for several years now and know what a great visionary and leader he is. The Tatas could not have found a better person than him to lead the group. My congratulations to Chandra," he said.

Describing him as a phenomenal person, Kotak Mahindra Bank Vice Chairman Uday Kotak said, "I have a very high personal regard for him. My best wishes to him."

Bank of Maharashtra ED R K Gupta said: "As a lender to the Tata group, we are delighted with the appointment of N Chandrasekran, as Chairman for Tata Sons."

Under his leadership, TCS emerged as a global force to reckon with, he added.

"Mr. Chandrasekaran is the best man to navigate the conglomerate to newer heights. We wish him success in all his future endeavours," he added.