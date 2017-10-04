GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Infosys Bags Deal from KONE, to Set up Helsinki Design Centre

Infosys, in a statement, said it will also set up its first design and innovation centre in Helsinki to consolidate its presence in the Nordic region.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2017, 4:14 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: India's second-largest software services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract from KONE, a leading player in the global elevator and escalator industry.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Infosys, in a statement, said it will also set up its first design and innovation centre in Helsinki to consolidate its presence in the Nordic region.

The facility will provide end-to-end technology, consulting, and systems integration services, it added.

Besides, the centre will house a Design Thinking and Innovation lab where Infosys customers across the Nordic region will have access to disruptive tools and technologies to help transform their businesses.

Antti Koskelin, Senior Vice-President and CIO at KONE Corporation, said digitising the company's business has been a strategic imperative for KONE globally and developing the IT function was an integral part of its business transformation.

"Our transformation and service improvement roadmap will reduce systems-related disruptions to KONE's global businesses, achieve a cost reset, and finally, embark on a simplification and modernisation journey to future-proof KONE's IT investments in the ERP space," Nitesh Banga, Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, said.

KONE had annual net sales of euros 8.8 billion in 2016 and had over 52,000 employees.
