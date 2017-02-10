New Delhi: Embattled Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka has written an email asking employees of India’s second largest IT services firm not to get distracted by the “Eardrum Buzz” being created by media speculation about the rift in the company.

“Let us not get distracted by media speculation that is designed to stir up gossip or rehash old rumours or speculate on the unknowns, around visas, or anything that questions our commitment to governance, integrity and values, in order to generate headlines and create, in the words of the Wire, Eardrum Buzz,” Sikka’s email said.

The term “Eardrum Buzz” is a reference to a song of the same name by the Wire, an English band.

Sikka asked employees to keep a “sharp focus” on executing the company’s strategy with passion and deep commitment.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on Friday told the Economic Times in an interview that corporate governance at the firm is down amid concerns about pay hikes and the severance packages of the top management. Murthy said that such payments raised doubts whether the company is using them as hush money to hide something.

This brings to head tensions between the promoters (founder and co-founders) of Infosys and the management team and board members. Among the former is CEO Vishal Sikka while the latter consists of chairman of the board R Seshasayee and independent director Jeffrey Lehman.

“There is no second-guessing our deep commitment, passion and dedication to transforming this great company, even within the unprecedented new context that we find ourselves in. We are doing this. We will do this. Together!” Sikka said in the email.