Infosys Foundation Signs Rs 5 cr-MoU With IISc
Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy said in Bengaluru the philanthropic arm of the global software major aims to set milestones in the area of research of infectious diseases with this MoU.
Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has signed a Rs five crore MoU with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, to enhance infrastructure and broaden research activities at the centre for Infectious Diseases Research (CIDR).
