1-min read

Infosys Foundation Signs Rs 5 cr-MoU With IISc

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy said in Bengaluru the philanthropic arm of the global software major aims to set milestones in the area of research of infectious diseases with this MoU.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2017, 12:57 PM IST
Infosys Foundation Signs Rs 5 cr-MoU With IISc
Image for representation only.
Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has signed a Rs five crore MoU with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, to enhance infrastructure and broaden research activities at the centre for Infectious Diseases Research (CIDR).

"With this MoU, Infosys Foundation aims to set milestones in the area of research of infectious diseases. We will focus on motivating researchers to perform cutting-edge research, as well as train them to raise awareness about infectious diseases," Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy said ina statement in Bengaluru.

Rs five crore grant will be used towards research, training and creating awareness, about infectious diseases, benefiting 25 faculty members and 250 students at IISc, Murthy said.

IISc is a public university for research and higher education in all science and engineering disciplines.

This association will facilitate an interdisciplinary approach, with a focus on research about infectious diseases, leading to the development of new drug targets, drug delivery systems and novel diagnostic tools, she said.
