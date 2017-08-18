Infosys Live: Board Blames Narayana Murthy's 'Campaign' for Vishal Sikka's Exit

Event Highlights
- Vishal Sikka Speaking at Investor's Call
- Know About Pravin Rao
- Full Text of Sikka’s Letter to Infy Employees
- Sikka's Exit Wipes out Rs 16,000Cr from Infosys
- Narayana Murthy's Email to Advisors
- Full Text of Sikka's Resignation Letter
- Infosys Tanks Over 6% After Sikka's Resignation
- Sikka’s Letter to Infosys Employees
- Sikka's Resignation Letter
- Sikka Resigns at Infosys MD and CEO
Stay tuned for live updates:
In a scathing attack on N R Narayana Murthy, Infosys Board today blamed his "continuous assault" as the primary reason for CEO Vishal Sikka quitting the company and ruled out a formal role for the co-founder in the company's governance. There has been no immediate comments from Murthy on the allegations. In a strongly worded statement, the country's second largest software services firm defended Sikka's performance saying under him, Infosys has delivered profitable revenue growth.
Happy that Vishal sikka is around for the foreseeable future; Sikka’s resignation has brought the board together in cohesive way. Have done everything that is reasonable to assuage the founders. Have reached a situation which is not tenable. Will consider board level changes if needed: Ravi Venkatesan , Infosys Co-Chairmain
CLICK TO READ | The Infosys Saga: When Narayana Murthy & Vishal Sikka Locked Horns
New Delhi: Days before Vishal Sikka quit as Infosys MD & CEO, co-founder Narayana Murthy had claimed in an email that he had been told by independent directors that Sikka was more suited as a Chief Technology Officer than Chief Executive Officer.
Vishal Sikka says headwinds are an exciting challenge, but drumbeat of allegations has been sickening. The negative environment led me to introspect. I just couldn't do it anymore. Continued drumbeat about former CFO Rajiv Bansal's severance package and Panaya deal in the last 4-5 quarters have been sickening, said Sikka.
CLICK TO READ | UB Pravin Rao: All You Need to Know About the Interim Infosys CEO
While Rao was made the interim CEO, Sikka was appointed the executive vice-chairman to ease the transition.
Vishal Sikka had taken over the reins in 2014. Sikka will now be Executive Vice Chairman effective from today, and will hold office until the new CEO and MD takes charge, which should be no later than March 31, 2018. He will report to the company's board and draw a salary of USD 1. U B Pravin Rao, Infosys' Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Interim CEO and MD, reporting to Sikka under the overall supervision and control of the board.
CLICK TO READ | Need to Return to Environment of Respect: Vishal Sikka Writes to Infy Staff
New Delhi: Vishal Sikka on Friday stepped down as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tech giant Infosys saying that he "cannot continue amid malicious, personal attacks".
Vishal Sikka has also sent out a separate email to Infosys employees. In his letter he said, “For days, indeed weeks, this decision has weighed on me. I have wrestled the pros and cons, the issues and the counterbalancing arguments. But now, after much thought, and considering the environment of the last few quarters, I am clear in my decision. It is clear to me that despite our successes over the last three years, and the powerful seeds of innovation that we have sown, I cannot carry out my job as CEO and continue to create value, while also constantly defending against unrelenting, baseless/malicious and increasingly personal attacks”.
CLICK TO READ | Vishal Sikka's Exit Wipes out Rs 16,000 Crore from Infosys M-Cap in an Hour
After Vishal Sikka's shock exit from Infosys, the software giant's shares fell over 7%, or by Rs 71 before rebounding somewhat in early trading on Friday.
NR Narayana Murthy's email to advisors
“All that I hear from at least three independent directors, including Mr Ravi Venkatesan, are complaints about Dr Sikka. They have told me umpteen times that Dr Sikka is not a CEO material but CTO material. This is the view of at least three members of the board, and not my view since I have not seen him operate from the vantage point of an Infosys board member,” Murthy said in the email which was reportedly dated August 9.
"I have nothing against Dr Vishal Sikka. I enjoy spending time with him. I have never commented about his strategy or its execution… My problem is with governance at Infosys. I believe that the fault lies with the current board. If the board had not embraced inaction and had ensured proper governance then they could have created checks and balances required in any well-run company. That, alas, does not exist today," Murthy reportedly said in the email.
In a statement, the software giant expressed "regret" over Vishal Sikka's decision, but said it accepted his resignation. The Board said it "denounces the critics who have amplified and sought to further promote demonstrably false allegations which have harmed employee morale and contributed to the loss of the Company’s valued CEO."
CLICK TO READ | Vishal Sikka Quits as Infosys Boss: Full Text of Resignation Letter
New Delhi: Vishal Sikka on Friday stepped down as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tech giant Infosys.
Infosys tanks over 6% on Vishal Sikka's resignation
The company’s stocks tanked over 6% in early morning trade after Vishal Sikka’s resignation. Following the announcement, the stock fell to Rs 958.00, registering a fall of 6.62% over its previous closing price on the BSE. Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well where the stock opened at Rs 1,017.90, fell to Rs 952.30, down 6.71 per cent over its previous close.
Vishal Sikka’s shock exit from Infosys has wiped out Rs 16,000 crore from the IT major’s market capitalisation in one hour, in an indication that the markets are frantically down rating the stock. Infosys shares fell over 7%, or by Rs 71 before rebounding somewhat at 10.20 am on Friday on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Sikka’s Letter to Infosys Employees
In a letter to Infosys employees, Sikka referred to “increasingly personal attacks against him”. “I cannot carry out my job as CEO and continue to create value, while also constantly defending against unrelenting, baseless/malicious and increasingly personal attacks,” Sikka said in the letter which he later shared on his blog. “I now need to move forward, and return to an environment of respect, trust and empowerment, where I can take on new lofty challenges, as can each of you,” he added.
In his resignation letter, Sikka cited “continuous distractions and disruptions, as the reason for his resignation.
Resignation letter of @vsikka pic.twitter.com/Y5RxcWoUgJ— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 18, 2017
Vishal Sikka Resigns at Infosys MD and CEO
Vishal Sikka resigned as the MD and CEO of India's second largest IT services firm Infosys. Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao has been given the interim charge, while Sikka has been made the Executive Vice-Chairman. "...The board of directors of Infosys Limited has at its meeting today accepted the resignation of Dr Vishal Sikka as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with immediate effect," the IT firm said in a BSE filing.
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
-
27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 353/10103.2 overs 175/1058.4 oversEngland beat South Africa by 239 runs
-
26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 600/10133.1 overs 291/978.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs