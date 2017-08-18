Infosys Live: Board Blames Narayana Murthy's 'Campaign' for Vishal Sikka's Exit

Aug 18, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

NR Narayana Murthy's email to advisors

“All that I hear from at least three independent directors, including Mr Ravi Venkatesan, are complaints about Dr Sikka. They have told me umpteen times that Dr Sikka is not a CEO material but CTO material. This is the view of at least three members of the board, and not my view since I have not seen him operate from the vantage point of an Infosys board member,” Murthy said in the email which was reportedly dated August 9.

"I have nothing against Dr Vishal Sikka. I enjoy spending time with him. I have never commented about his strategy or its execution… My problem is with governance at Infosys. I believe that the fault lies with the current board. If the board had not embraced inaction and had ensured proper governance then they could have created checks and balances required in any well-run company. That, alas, does not exist today," Murthy reportedly said in the email.