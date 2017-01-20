Infosys 'Released' 9,000 Employees in the Past 1 Year Due to Automation

Bengaluru: Infosys has "released" 8,000-9,000 employees in the past one year because of automation of jobs at the lower end of the value chain, the company's human resources head Krishnamurthy Shankar told Economic Times. He claimed these employees are now working on more advanced projects.

"We have been releasing about 2,000 people every quarter and also training them in special courses that will help them in their new assignments," Shankar told ET on the sidelines of an event organised by the Bengaluru chapter of Global Shapers, a body backed by the World Economic Forum.

Shankar, who joined from Philips in 2015, added that with automation set to increase in intensity, the number of people it hires will come down over time.

It's actually coming down already, though all of it may not be a reflection of automation and is likely also to be the result of the company not doing as well this fiscal as it expected. Infosys added 5,700 people in the first nine months of this fiscal, compared to about 17,000 in the same period last year.