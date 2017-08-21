GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Infosys Shares Extend Slide, Down 4.5 Percent

Even after a positive opening, the stock failed to hold on the momentum and later slipped 4.39 percent to hit its one-year low of Rs 882.55 on BSE.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2017, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Infosys Shares Extend Slide, Down 4.5 Percent
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The scrip of Infosys continued to reel under pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday, falling 4.5 percent, despite the company's share buyback announcement.

Even after a positive opening, the stock failed to hold on the momentum and later slipped 4.39 percent to hit its one-year low of Rs 882.55 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company went down by 4.55 percent to Rs 881.15 -- its 52-week low.

The stock was the biggest loser among the blue chips on both the key indices during the morning trade.

Vishal Sikka's surprise resignation as Infosys CEO threw the stock off-track as it had plummeted nearly 10 per cent in Friday's trade also.

The company's board on Saturday approved the share buyback plan of up to Rs 13,000 crore to reward shareholders.

The buyback price of Rs 1,150 per share was nearly 25 per cent higher than Friday's closing of Rs 923.10 apiece.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,258.85 -265.83 ( -0.84%)

Nifty 50

9,754.35 -83.05 ( -0.84%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 873.40 -49.85 -5.40
Axis Bank 494.80 +4.40 +0.90
Manappuram Fin 94.60 +9.80 +11.56
ITC 281.60 -0.25 -0.09
BEML 1,832.75 -51.90 -2.75
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 494.15 +3.45 +0.70
Infosys 873.50 -49.60 -5.37
Manappuram Fin 94.55 +9.65 +11.37
Dr Reddys Labs 1,935.00 -47.90 -2.42
Reliance 1,565.80 -9.60 -0.61
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 494.80 +4.40 +0.90
M&M 1,378.65 +8.65 +0.63
TCS 2,528.80 +15.00 +0.60
Tech Mahindra 431.10 +2.25 +0.52
Eicher Motors 31,634.25 +122.80 +0.39
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 494.15 +3.45 +0.70
TCS 2,521.40 +8.55 +0.34
M&M 1,374.85 +3.70 +0.27
HDFC 1,738.90 +3.85 +0.22
ITC 282.15 +0.35 +0.12
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 873.40 -49.85 -5.40
Bank of Baroda 142.10 -5.10 -3.46
IOC 413.20 -14.15 -3.31
Adani Ports 375.95 -10.25 -2.65
Dr Reddys Labs 1,931.10 -50.90 -2.57
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 873.50 -49.60 -5.37
BHEL 124.90 -4.85 -3.74
Adani Ports 376.05 -10.60 -2.74
Dr Reddys Labs 1,935.00 -47.90 -2.42
Sun Pharma 460.55 -9.45 -2.01

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.