Infosys Shares Rise Nearly 5 Percent on Nilekani Appointment

Infosys shares rose by nearly 5 per cent after the company named former CEO Nandan Nilekani as its new chairman.The stock opened higher and further gained 4.49 per cent to Rs 953.50 on BSE.At NSE, shares of the company went up by 4.58 per cent to Rs 953.95.The stock was the biggest gainer among both Sensex and Nifty components during the morning trade.Stock markets were closed on Friday for Ganesh Chaturthi.Infosys faced a leadership crisis after first non-founder chief executive Vishal Sikka abruptly quit on August 18, blaming founders for slander.Last week saw the founders staging a dramatic coup, bringing back co-founder Nandan Nilekani as its Chairman, replacing R Seshasayee.