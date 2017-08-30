GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Infosys to Invest Rs 100 Crore in West Bengal Sans SEZ Status

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday told reporters at Nabanna that Infosys Ais is coming to Bengal without the SEZ status.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2017, 12:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Infosys to Invest Rs 100 Crore in West Bengal Sans SEZ Status
Technology giant Infosys had bought the land in 2008 at Rajarhat during the erstwhile Left Front rule.
Kolkata: Information and Technology giant Infosys would invest around Rs 100 crore in the state without the Special Economic Zone status which it had sought earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday.

"Infosys Ais coming to Bengal without the SEZ status," Banerjee told reporters while leaving the state secretariat Nabanna near Kolkata.

"Primarily, they will invest Rs 100 crore on a 50-acre land at Rajarhat (on Kolkata's north eastern fringes)," she said, adding that the company has accepted all other facilities offered by the state government.

The project would ensure employment for 1000 people.

The IT firm had bought the land in 2008 at Rajarhat during the erstwhile Left Front rule.

But despite paying the full amount of Rs 75 crore, the company put the project on hold as the Banerjee government - which came to power in 2011 - declared its opposition to SEZs.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 531.55 +20.55 +4.02
Infosys 927.45 -13.55 -1.44
HDFC 1,727.80 -38.65 -2.19
Reliance Infra 498.20 +14.40 +2.98
Reliance 1,532.15 -34.40 -2.20
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 531.40 +20.75 +4.06
Dr Lal PathLab 785.55 -17.15 -2.14
Reliance Infra 497.70 +14.40 +2.98
Infosys 927.55 -13.60 -1.45
L&T Finance 189.45 +1.70 +0.91
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 431.75 +4.00 +0.94
M&M 1,376.95 +3.90 +0.28
Zee Entertain 518.25 +0.35 +0.07
Wipro 290.75 +0.05 +0.02
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 1,381.40 +3.45 +0.25
Wipro 290.95 +0.05 +0.02
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bank of Baroda 140.05 -4.20 -2.91
NTPC 168.40 -4.90 -2.83
Hindalco 227.30 -6.25 -2.68
Tata Power 76.95 -1.90 -2.41
Sun Pharma 481.80 -11.40 -2.31
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 168.50 -4.85 -2.80
Tata Motors (D) 219.85 -5.80 -2.57
Sun Pharma 481.15 -11.60 -2.35
HDFC 1,727.85 -38.90 -2.20
Reliance 1,531.75 -34.05 -2.17

Video Wall

Mumbai Flooded Again; BMC Caught Napping Once Again

Mumbai Flooded Again; BMC Caught Napping Once Again

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.